Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
OMAHA — After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.” But the former four-term city councilman harkens to the lyrics of an old gospel tune in explaining why he didn’t take […] The post Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
WOWT
Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention
A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified. Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham
It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
WOWT
Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana.
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs student faces charges for making threats
Council Bluffs police say a teen is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school. Officers said Sunday night they were able to find and identify the 16-year old boy after a video of the threat was shared by students at Abraham Lincoln High School. Police...
WOWT
College of Saint Mary spreads sustainability awareness through recycling event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College of Saint Mary opened its parking lot to the public to recycle unwanted electronics. Madeline Krause, a student representative of the event, said the event has been going on for 10 years. “We said that October is sustainability awareness, so we have different events...
Student Charged with Making Threats to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School
(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police charged a student on Sunday evening for making threats to the Abraham Lincoln High School. Students alerted the Council Bluffs Police Department of a video created by a 16-year-old male referencing bringing a gun to school. Officers located the student and discovered he possessed an...
WOWT
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Omaha draws hundreds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds gathered Saturday morning with a shared experience – what it’s like to live or love someone with Alzheimer’s Disease. In Nebraska alone, there are an estimated 33,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. By 9:30 a.m., purple sprinkled the grass as...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
WOWT
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
Liquor license in limbo for Throwback Arcade Lounge at 14th and Howard
The city says there have been reports of fights, over-serving and public urination at the 'Throwback Arcade Lounge.'
WOWT
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
