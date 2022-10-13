ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Nebraska Examiner

Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman

OMAHA — After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.” But the former four-term city councilman harkens to the lyrics of an old gospel tune in explaining why he didn’t take […] The post Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention

A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified. Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham

It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research

Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana. Updated: 6 hours ago. A woman...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Council Bluffs student faces charges for making threats

Council Bluffs police say a teen is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school. Officers said Sunday night they were able to find and identify the 16-year old boy after a video of the threat was shared by students at Abraham Lincoln High School. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Omaha draws hundreds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds gathered Saturday morning with a shared experience – what it’s like to live or love someone with Alzheimer’s Disease. In Nebraska alone, there are an estimated 33,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. By 9:30 a.m., purple sprinkled the grass as...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Omaha man arrested in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE

