ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Riverside Airport Expansion Plan Scrapped After Community Pushback

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uBrB_0iY88Vwa00

One of the proposals to expand a runway at Tulsa riverside airport is no longer on the table. This comes after dozens of people in Jenks, including the mayor, spoke out against it.

"Aviation is currently the second largest part of the Oklahoma economy and we want to do our part to ensure that we can provide the next generation to keep that going strong," said Airport manager, Austin Wheeler.

He said they want to prepare for future growth of Tulsa Riverside Airport, which is the busiest airport in Oklahoma. But a recent part of the master plan to extend one of its runways 900 feet to the south was met with negative feedback from the Jenks community.

"It would have a pretty big impact to 91st street down here on the south side of the airport and like I said due to the feedback we got at our public meeting, decided it would probably be the best idea to take that out of the plan," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said in addition to the high cost, the expansion would have also impacted South Lakes Golf Course just on the other side of 91st street.

Jenks mayor Cory Box said he wants to see this airport grow and flourish, just not at the expense of a heavily used golf course.

"There's so many things that happen on that golf course every year ... so it is a pivotal part of what Jenks is and we bring a lot of business into town because of the golf course," said Mayor Box.

Box said he recognizes the economic impact the airport provides Jenks, but its effects on the road and golf course were non-starters.

"There's just so many external problems that exist in making that runway bigger in any direction, ya know I can't wait to see what they come up with, and just like the rest of the public look forward to seeing what they're going to show us in the third public meeting," said Box.

There's no date set for that third public meeting, but Wheeler said it will happen within a month or so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation

Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
TULSA, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ceramic Studio In Tulsa Helps Anyone Make Art

You don't have to be an artist to create a work of art at Purple Glaze Studio in Tulsa. "They're just in awe usually of what they've done. People really do surprise themselves with what they're capable of,” said Purple Glaze Owner Jeff Stunkard. Stunkard's father started Purple Glaze...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest

Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Washington Co. Emergency Management Unveils New Mobile Command Center

Washington County Emergency Management has a new mobile command center loaded with equipment and technology to use during catastrophic events and other major emergencies. The Washington County Emergency Management Director says if they had bought it turn-key, it would’ve cost as much as $250,000, but because they created it themselves, they saved close to $185,000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
CLAREMORE, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Burn Bans Extended Amid Drought

Several counting are extending their burn bans this week, including Wagoner, Pittsburg and Le Flore counties. Now, there is a burn ban in Cherokee County. There are currently 49 counties in Oklahoma under a burn ban, out of 77. The ban prohibits outdoor burning, included controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Memorial service for late Tulsa fire marshal will be Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A memorial service for a late Tulsa fire marshal will be held Friday morning. Terry McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and assistant fire marshal, died last week after saving his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. A memorial service will be held for McGee at St. Augustine Catholic...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Fire-damaged house still not under compliance, city officials say

In July of this year, a house at 205 West Lincoln was extensively damaged by fire. Approximately 45 days later on September 7, an abatement hearing was held and the owner of the property was present. Nikki Howard, Urban Development Director, gave James Ray Fitzpatrick 5 days to secure the property, and 10 days to clean up trash and debris. She said he had 30 days to have a letter from the insurance company stating he would rebuild or the house would be demolished.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy