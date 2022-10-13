Read full article on original website
kempo480
3d ago
what is a personal challenge you need to address???? " not running away from debates I guess would be one I need to work on I guess" maybe Katie hobbs.
Reply
18
Ballester Molina
3d ago
It's surprising to see all these off-market media outlets actively supporting Hobbs in light of her fear of debates and the recent Veratas footage of her hidden agenda plans once in office. Doubling down on incompetence?
Reply
15
WakeUpArizonaNow!
3d ago
$2.7 million dollars of Arizona taxes went to pay this poor black woman for HOBBS being racist. Hell No! I don't want Hobbs as our Arizona Governor, not now, not ever!!!
Reply
11
Related
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
East Valley Tribune
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
12news.com
Fallout from Arizona governor debate fiasco
Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud.
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Washington Examiner
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Enjoys Support from Hispanic Voters as She Leads in New Arizona Governor’s Race Poll
As early ballots ship out to Arizonan voters, the OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) unveiled its latest poll for Arizona’s gubernatorial race, showing Republican Kari Lake with a lead over her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, and growing support from Hispanic voters. “Why would anyone be surprised that Hispanic voters are...
The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
'Baseless stories': Hobbs campaign tries to tamp down Democrats' concerns as debate fiasco cools off
PHOENIX — The curtains could be coming down on this past week's debate drama engulfing Arizona's race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs getting an interview this coming Tuesday that she wasn't supposed to get. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor getting Kari Lake got nothing on TV...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks 2022 Arizona election with Terry Goddard, Kris Mayes
This week’s Think Tank features a former Arizona attorney general and a candidate for that office. Terry Goddard is a former Phoenix mayor and attorney general of Arizona. He is the moving force behind Proposition 211, which would require the disclosure of the original source of large donations to and expenditures by independent groups that spend money trying to influence elections. We already require disclosure of direct donations to campaigns.
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
Rep. Mark Finchem vies for Secretary of State's office in 2022 midterm elections
Finchem, the Republican nominee who currently represents Dist. 11 in the state legislature, talks about his vision working in the state's top elections office
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey considers school choice expansion his proudest accomplishment
PHOENIX – As his time in office winds down, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he considers the state’s school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment. “I’m very proud of the flat tax, but the expansion of school choice in Arizona — the fact that we’re the gold standard for educational freedom, this universal ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] … is available to every parent in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
Comments / 33