Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
stnonline.com
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers
HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
