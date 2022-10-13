ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, OH

WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
ELYRIA, OH
13abc.com

OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers

HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
CANTON, OH
