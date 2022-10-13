Read full article on original website
As early ballots ship out to Arizonan voters, the OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) unveiled its latest poll for Arizona’s gubernatorial race, showing Republican Kari Lake with a lead over her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, and growing support from Hispanic voters. “Why would anyone be surprised that Hispanic voters are...
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Comparatively, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.86/g as of Monday. However, according to a survey of 2,269 stations, prices in...
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is leading in the race for Arizona’s Senate seat, while Republican nominee Kari Lake is ahead in the race for the governor’s mansion, according to a new poll released on Thursday. The InsiderAdvantage-Fox 10 poll showed both Kelly and Lake leading their opponents by...
Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) tells NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake “is on the right side” of the three issues most important to Arizona voters. Ducey defended his support of Lake, despite his previous concerns about election denialism. "I have every confidence that our elections will maintain their integrity going forward," Ducey said. Oct. 12, 2022.
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles. Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of...
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
