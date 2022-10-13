Read full article on original website
UCSD Guardian
BREAKING: Organic Chemistry Lecturer Caught Saying Racist Remarks Against Latino Community
Earlier today, a student posted a video of of UC San Diego Organic Chemistry Lecturer Robert Ternansky uttering bigoted sentiments toward what appeared to be Latino workers or students. Ternansky is a lecturer in the chemistry department, where he currently teaches Chemistry 41A and 143C. In the video, which is...
ucsd.edu
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
kusi.com
The San Diego Gulls are partnering with the USO San Diego to host a street hockey clinic for local military families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gulls are partnering with USO San Diego to bring some smiles to military families. Gulls Broadcaster Andy Zilch joined KUSIs’ Lauren Phinney to talk about the event and how to get involved.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas exclusively on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announces that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. They are looking for families to help! If you know a family in need, email...
sandiegocountynews.com
Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field
San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
San Diego County schools, businesses, government agencies to all join in Quake Drill
SAN DIEGO — People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout San Diego County this week will stop everything for a minute to "drop, cover and hold on" during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20...
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
kusi.com
Congressional candidate Brian Maryott says liberal policies are aggravating inflation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Maryott knows that trillions in government spending is not the key...
Hundreds of students at a San Diego high school call out amid flu outbreak
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu season is off to an early start, with a rash of flu-like cases reported in Texas, parts of the southeast, New York City and Washington, D.C. One San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to be absent.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Daily Aztec
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief
Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Eater
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
