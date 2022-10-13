Read full article on original website
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Jacqueline Riggins arrest
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
ISP: Putnam County woman accused of battering a child
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A west-central Indiana woman is facing charges in connection with the battery of a child younger than 14 years old, according to Indiana State Police. Putnam County prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Christine Smith, of Mooresville, with felony counts of neglect of a...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
Police seeing more counterfeit money this time of year
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, one of Indiana’s largest festivals kicked off festivities. It’s a welcome site for residents of Parke County, but unfortunately, it can also be a target for area scammers. Brazil Police recently arrested a woman and later charged her with Forgery....
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Alleged door-to-door thief wanted in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help identifying a man who is currently under investigation for an alleged theft. The sheriff’s office shared what appears to be surveillance video that captured images of the man and his truck. The photos show him wearing black shorts, orange shirt with […]
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
