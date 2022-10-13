COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO