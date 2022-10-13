ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Inmate found dead at El Paso County Jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night on Oct. 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). 58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at approximately 10:22 p.m. Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Protesters gather at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who Killed Sherry Boyd?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of 44-year-old Sherry Boyd after her body was found in Prospect Lake 35 years ago. In 1987, CSPD received reports of a body floating in Prospect Lake. The body would later be identified as Boyd. Evidence suggested that she was killed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Community to protest 7 inmate deaths at El Paso County jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Members of the community have planned to protest the recent death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). EPSO said deputies are aware of the event planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the El Paso County Jail. The protest is being […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. During the task force’s day-long stolen vehicle operation, three arrests were made in connection to the thefts....
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage

The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

