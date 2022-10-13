Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
Inmate found dead at El Paso County Jail
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night on Oct. 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). 58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at approximately 10:22 p.m. Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and […]
KKTV
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
KKTV
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
KKTV
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
KKTV
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
KKTV
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon. Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down. Officers had been called out to the...
Inhumane But Not Illegal? Colorado Man Leaves Puppies Locked In Car Trunk
A woman in Colorado followed her instincts and spoke up when she made a horrendous discovery. According to a report from the Gazette, Jackie Sarchett, a Colorado Springs resident, heard muffled cries coming from a trunk on Saturday, October 8, while she was cleaning up at her local neighborhood park.
KKTV
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
One dead after fire truck collides with a person
One person is dead after they were hit by a fire truck that was responding to a fire in Colorado Springs.
COLD CASE: Who Killed Sherry Boyd?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of 44-year-old Sherry Boyd after her body was found in Prospect Lake 35 years ago. In 1987, CSPD received reports of a body floating in Prospect Lake. The body would later be identified as Boyd. Evidence suggested that she was killed […]
Community to protest 7 inmate deaths at El Paso County jail
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Members of the community have planned to protest the recent death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). EPSO said deputies are aware of the event planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the El Paso County Jail. The protest is being […]
KKTV
Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. During the task force’s day-long stolen vehicle operation, three arrests were made in connection to the thefts....
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Minor jaywalking hit by car on North Carefree Circ. & taken to hospital
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was hit by a car while jaywalking and taken to the hospital Saturday evening on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly after 5 p.m., a driver reported that their vehicle had struck a pedestrian on North Carefree Circle west of Academy. The driver requested medical […]
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
KKTV
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
Comments / 0