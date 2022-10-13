Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Letter: Council on Aging can go to next level with levy
The Putnam County Council on Aging has a 0.6 mill replacement levy coming up soon, plus a request for a 0.4 mill increase that will allow them to take their programs to the next level. The Council on Aging is one of the best-kept secrets in Putnam County. We all see their vans all over the county taking seniors to their doctor appointments when they have no other way to get there.
Lima News
Letter: Putnam County Council on Aging offers hope
I am writing this letter in support of the Putnam County Council on Aging’s upcoming levy. Almost five years ago, my wife and I started using the Council on Aging’s services. Initially, we borrowed medical equipment from their Loan Closet, and then we reached out for guidance on Medicare Part D and fraudulent unemployment claims in our name.
Lima News
Letter: Putnam County lucky to get to support Council on Aging
How fortunate we are to have a county agency devoted to our local residents aged 60 and over. The Putnam Council on Aging provides much-needed support and vital services to our adult county residents. We all have family members, friends, neighbors and perhaps even ourselves, who have benefited from these...
Lima News
Community invited to donate shoeboxes for Christmas
LIMA — Drop-off sites will be open for the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Shoebox from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21. Community members are welcome to donate shoeboxes full of school supplies, hygiene products and toys. “Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves...
Lima News
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
Lima News
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Plans for new Allen County administrative location underway
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are taking the first steps towards residing in a new building. According to Commissioner Cory Noonan, the county has discussed plans to relocate for over a decade. The hope of the new building is to have many offices in a central location. In 2021,...
Lima News
LMHS Women’s Health Center earns reaccreditation
LIMA — The Lima Memorial Health System Women’s Health Center earned three-year reaccreditation for stereotactic breast biopsy from the American College of Radiology, allowing the health center to maintain its Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation, the health system announced Tuesday. The Women’s Health Center is also fully...
Lima News
Today’s Community Calendar
MAIL TO: Your Community Calendar, Newsroom, The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. DROP OFF: Items may be dropped off at the front desk. EMAIL: Items may be emailed to: [email protected] Put “Your Community Calendar” in the subject line. Items must be submitted in writing...
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Lima News
Governor reappoints Buell
KALIDA — Governor Mike DeWine recently made appointments to organizations through the state. Superior Credit Union CEO Phillip R. Buell of Kalida has been reappointed to the Credit Union Council for a term beginning October 7, 2022, and ending September 22, 2025. Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.
13abc.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
Lima News
Jail time ordered after juror no-show gives judge ‘attitude’
LIMA — A Lima woman who reportedly responded to a notice to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court for jury duty by calling court officials last week and flatly declaring she had no intention of honoring that summons appeared in court before Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Monday. Things...
Lima News
Glitch forces continuation of juvenile bind-over hearing
LIMA — A procedural snafu, followed by a terse, animated and prolonged conversation between attorneys and an Allen County judge, forced a temporary halt on Monday to a hearing scheduled to determine if a Lima teenager will be tried for murder as an adult. Following testimony from Lima Police...
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Comments / 0