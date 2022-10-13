Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren After NC State’s Loss at Syracuse: BULLETED
Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after #15 NC State lost at #18 Syracuse. You can watch it above, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We did win the turnover margin, but they did a better job than us running the football and controlling that part of the game.
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson and (checks notes) Syracuse set for showdown
Wins by Clemson and Syracuse left both teams undefeated with a huge matchup between the two teams Saturday in Clemson. The winner will be in first place in the Atlantic Division and in the driver’s seat for the division title. Clemson jumped out to a big lead in Tallahassee...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says
Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot
Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
Cazenovia football fights past VVS, moves to 6-0
VERONA – For the second consecutive Friday night, the Cazenovia football team found itself pushed hard on the road by an opponent determined to make its season by upending the […]
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television
According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
syr.edu
Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College
A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute
Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Out & About – Coming Soon: Authentic BBQ at Angry Smokehouse
Get ready for some un-grill-ievable food — Jeff Rogers is bringing the flavors of Southern barbecue to the village of Baldwinsville, only a block away from his successful restaurant Angry Garlic. After several months of construction, Angry Smokehouse is nearly ready to open, replacing the former Lock 24 restaurant...
39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
‘Severe hoarding’ gives Syracuse firefighters a challenge; cause under investigation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house packed with “severe hoarding” gave Syracuse firefighters a challenge Saturday while they battled a fire that is still under investigation, firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Pond Street, according to a Facebook post...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI
*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
Comments / 0