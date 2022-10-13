ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Party

Lima News

Letter: Beware of the people Ryan says he loves

On Nov. 18, 2016, on the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC, Maddow asked Rep. Tim Ryan if he liked Nancy Pelosi. Ryan’s response was, “I love Nancy Pelosi.”. During this campaign, Ryan has accused Vance of having been a venture capitalist in his past with business dealings in China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Risk of Russia cyber ops amps up before midterms

Experts warn Russia could escalate its cyber efforts in the November midterms as retaliation for the United States’ ongoing military and economic aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Chinese hackers are reportedly scanning Democratic and Republican state headquarters for vulnerabilities in their systems ahead of the midterm elections. This is Hillicon...
POLITICS
Lima News

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Once upon a time, America was brave

She shapes the question in a voice of rainy-day melancholy, frames it with piano meditation. “All we’ve been given by those who came before. The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day. What shall be our legacy? What will our children say?”. Thus begins “American...
SOCIETY
Lima News

Michael Reagan:

I know it’s a false analogy. I know it probably has something to do with the way my mind and body have been messed with for the last two years by the people in charge in Washington and Sacramento. But honestly, I’m having trouble seeing much difference between Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lima News

Living with Children: Thumbs down on high-fives

Well, I must say I’m rather, uh, disappointed albeit my worst suspicions have been verified. I expected a response to my recent column on the practice of high-fiving children, but I failed to account for the general deterioration of critical thinking skills brought about by social media, and did not, consequently, anticipate the level of vitriol the column would provoke.
KIDS

