Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
Ririe man charged with attempted strangulation, reportedly choked woman
A Ririe man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly choked a woman during a domestic dispute. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday from Talon Jay Reich, 32, in which he said a woman was stopping him from leaving his house.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
KICK IT OR KEEP IT: “Free” by Paige Anne
A song from the debut album of the 2020 Runner-Up of SVI Media’s Vocalist Singing Competition is up for vote in this week’s Kick It or Keep It. Paige Anne released her first studio album, titled The First Paige, on September 19. The album includes five different original songs, the first of which is titled “Free.”
Melish, Russ
Russ Melish 11/4/1934 - 10/12/2022 -- Russell Dennis Melish, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Tradition finding its way into a new era
IFI)- The conference room at the Residence Inn in Idaho Falls became the back drop for the Wet Shave expo. The expo returned to Idaho Falls after a successful event last year and brought out vendors from Canada to all over the United States, to help spread interest in the hobby and educate those unfamiliar with the hobby all about it. The post Tradition finding its way into a new era appeared first on Local News 8.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUPS: Results from Week 8
FIRTH 28, NORTH FREMONT 0: When the Firth Cougars finished putting away the North Fremont Huskies Friday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference, part of the celebration included a one-word shout on the field, repeated over and over. “Champions.”
