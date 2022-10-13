Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Arkansas
When Auburn returns from the bye week, its next game will get a late-morning start at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 9. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on SEC Network. Read more Auburn...
Derick Hall makes midseason Lombardi watchlist
Accolades continue to pile up for Auburn Edge rusher Derick Hall. On Monday, the senior made the midseason watchlist for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in performance and ability, exemplifies the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
Takeaways and impactful plays from Auburn’s 48-34 loss against No. 9 Ole Miss
Waking up on a Mid-October Sunday morning to see Auburn last in the Southeastern Conference West standings after a 48-34 loss against first-place No. 9 Ole Miss is a jarring feeling for Tiger fans. Running back Quinshon Judkins had 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels. He was...
Reigning 7A basketball player of the Year includes Alabama, Auburn in Top 8
Reigning Class 7A basketball player of the year Labaron Philon listed his top 8 schools on Monday. The 2024 Baker point guard’s list includes in-state powers Auburn and Alabama as well as fellow SEC members Arkansas, Tennessee and Ole Miss and national powers Michigan, Kansas and Cincinnati. Philon said...
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
Statistically speaking: Auburn’s turnover problem hits rock bottom after loss to Ole Miss
Bryan Harsin was succinct in discussing Auburn’s turnover issues after his team’s loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. “Turnovers are still a factor,” Harsin said. They continue to be an issue that has plagued Auburn as it hits the bye week, with the team’s latest stumble -- a 48-34 loss in Oxford, Miss. -- including three more giveaways by the Tigers’ offense. Robby Ashford threw a pair of interceptions, while T.J. Finley lost a fumble on a strip-sack against the Rebels in Week 7. Ole Miss scored 14 points off those three Auburn turnovers, turning two of them into first-half touchdowns. The third came on Auburn’s final offensive snap, and Ole Miss was able to run out the clock from there to send the Tigers home with their third loss in a row.
5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster
Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 48-34 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss
Auburn will head into the bye week on a three-game losing streak. Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game Saturday, falling to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers dug themselves a 21-point hole early in the second quarter, clawed their way back to within four early in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Rebels, who rushed for 448 yards to put Auburn away.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss by the numbers: Oxford winning streaks collide
Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 1 7-0 record for Ole Miss during the SEC era, a mark the Rebels would own again if they defeat Auburn. Ole Miss won its first seven games in 2014. The Rebels later had to vacate those victories because of violations of NCAA rules.
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34
No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers. The University...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin after Ole Miss loss: 'We're a lot closer than what it seems'
Auburn’s much maligned offense showed up in Oxford on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their defense didn’t. The result was a 48-34 loss to the No. 9 Rebels. Bryan Harsin’s team piled up more than 300 yards on the ground in what was its highest-scoring game of the year against an FBS opponent.
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
Bonus notes, observations from 2nd look at Alabama loss at Tennessee
Welcome back to the Sunday rewatch of Alabama’s previous-day game. You know what happened. Tennessee won, 52-49. Goalposts broke. Here are my observations from a few hours of DVR recording. -- Made a note of it when it happened, but the opening kickoff blocking flag was an ominous sign...
Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again
Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
Watch as Tennessee fans celebrate Alabama win by pulling down goal posts
It was a celebration worthy of some light civic disruption. To cap off a wild, 52-49 Tennessee win over Alabama, the Neyland Stadium crowd emptied onto the field on Saturday night. Between lighting its victory cigars and signing, a set of fans quickly identified two targets: The goal posts. They...
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
