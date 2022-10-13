Bryan Harsin was succinct in discussing Auburn’s turnover issues after his team’s loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. “Turnovers are still a factor,” Harsin said. They continue to be an issue that has plagued Auburn as it hits the bye week, with the team’s latest stumble -- a 48-34 loss in Oxford, Miss. -- including three more giveaways by the Tigers’ offense. Robby Ashford threw a pair of interceptions, while T.J. Finley lost a fumble on a strip-sack against the Rebels in Week 7. Ole Miss scored 14 points off those three Auburn turnovers, turning two of them into first-half touchdowns. The third came on Auburn’s final offensive snap, and Ole Miss was able to run out the clock from there to send the Tigers home with their third loss in a row.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO