Oxford, MS

AL.com

Derick Hall makes midseason Lombardi watchlist

Accolades continue to pile up for Auburn Edge rusher Derick Hall. On Monday, the senior made the midseason watchlist for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in performance and ability, exemplifies the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Statistically speaking: Auburn’s turnover problem hits rock bottom after loss to Ole Miss

Bryan Harsin was succinct in discussing Auburn’s turnover issues after his team’s loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. “Turnovers are still a factor,” Harsin said. They continue to be an issue that has plagued Auburn as it hits the bye week, with the team’s latest stumble -- a 48-34 loss in Oxford, Miss. -- including three more giveaways by the Tigers’ offense. Robby Ashford threw a pair of interceptions, while T.J. Finley lost a fumble on a strip-sack against the Rebels in Week 7. Ole Miss scored 14 points off those three Auburn turnovers, turning two of them into first-half touchdowns. The third came on Auburn’s final offensive snap, and Ole Miss was able to run out the clock from there to send the Tigers home with their third loss in a row.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster

Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 48-34 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss

Auburn will head into the bye week on a three-game losing streak. Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game Saturday, falling to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers dug themselves a 21-point hole early in the second quarter, clawed their way back to within four early in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Rebels, who rushed for 448 yards to put Auburn away.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn vs. Ole Miss by the numbers: Oxford winning streaks collide

Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 1 7-0 record for Ole Miss during the SEC era, a mark the Rebels would own again if they defeat Auburn. Ole Miss won its first seven games in 2014. The Rebels later had to vacate those victories because of violations of NCAA rules.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34

No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin after Ole Miss loss: 'We're a lot closer than what it seems'

Auburn’s much maligned offense showed up in Oxford on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their defense didn’t. The result was a 48-34 loss to the No. 9 Rebels. Bryan Harsin’s team piled up more than 300 yards on the ground in what was its highest-scoring game of the year against an FBS opponent.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again

Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
OXFORD, MS
