Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Related
The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and its most haunted!
The Philadelphia Zoo was chartered in 1859 making it America's First Zoo. With its rich history, it's believed the zoo may be haunted.
billypenn.com
22nd Peoplehood Parade returns to West Philly with art, music, and Gritty costumes
Philadelphians have a knack for putting a unique spin on parades, and Saturday’s 22nd annual Peoplehood Parade in West Philadelphia was no different. It was a bright and sunny fall afternoon when I stepped outside my door onto 50th Street. I was greeted by the sounds and sights of people from all walks of life, greeting one another and making final adjustments to their elaborate props, costumes, puppets, banners, and artwork.
phl17.com
Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.
Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
fox29.com
Philly transplant brings tastes of home to San Diego
More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Philly-themed shop in San Diego. The Sharon Hill native has lived across country for more than 40 years, but he hasn't forgotten his roots, using authentic Philly staples for his sandwiches and keeping shelves stocked with Tasty Cakes and Taylor Pork Roll.
Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield
It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
westphillylocal.com
Philadelphia Open Studio Tours take place this Sunday in West Philly
Here’s a great chance to visit West Philadelphia artist studios. The Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, a program of The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, will take place in West and Southwest Philly on Sunday, Oct. 16. These are self-guided and community-centered tours when folks are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood art studios to support the artists and check out their work. Studios will be open from Noon to 6 p.m.
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
fox29.com
Young and old march to end violence gripping Philadelphia neighborhoods
CENTER CITY - With so much violence gripping the city of Philadelphia, young people are taking a stand against the violence in their neighborhoods. On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, members of its city took to the streets to send a message to the chaos makers in the city, no one is backing down.
CBS News
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
Fire breaks out at illegal structure behind building in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire investigation is underway in Kensington. The fire broke out just before midnight behind Adams Carpet Center on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.Fire officials say the structure, which they say was illegally constructed, partially collapsed in the fire.No one was injured.The owner of the building says he had complained about the structure to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City
Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
billypenn.com
This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion
When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Pa.’s Amalgam Comics, the first of its kind owned by a Black woman on the East Coast, to close
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, the first comics book shop owned by a Black woman on East Coast, is closing on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. Ariell R. Johnson, the owner of the shop, made the announcement via Instagram back in July. “Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when...
Philadelphia Zoo brings back ‘LumiNature’ holiday show with more than 1 million lights
The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a dazzling light show next month that features a new 40-foot-tall penguin and more than 1 million lights. LumiNature will begin Nov. 17 and continue through Jan. 7. “A fantastical adventure, LumiNature will transform the Zoo from its daytime magic into a glittering winter...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Comments / 0