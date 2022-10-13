ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

22nd Peoplehood Parade returns to West Philly with art, music, and Gritty costumes

Philadelphians have a knack for putting a unique spin on parades, and Saturday’s 22nd annual Peoplehood Parade in West Philadelphia was no different. It was a bright and sunny fall afternoon when I stepped outside my door onto 50th Street. I was greeted by the sounds and sights of people from all walks of life, greeting one another and making final adjustments to their elaborate props, costumes, puppets, banners, and artwork.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.

Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philly transplant brings tastes of home to San Diego

More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Philly-themed shop in San Diego. The Sharon Hill native has lived across country for more than 40 years, but he hasn't forgotten his roots, using authentic Philly staples for his sandwiches and keeping shelves stocked with Tasty Cakes and Taylor Pork Roll.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield

It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours take place this Sunday in West Philly

Here’s a great chance to visit West Philadelphia artist studios. The Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, a program of The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, will take place in West and Southwest Philly on Sunday, Oct. 16. These are self-guided and community-centered tours when folks are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood art studios to support the artists and check out their work. Studios will be open from Noon to 6 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out at illegal structure behind building in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire investigation is underway in Kensington. The fire broke out just before midnight behind Adams Carpet Center on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.Fire officials say the structure, which they say was illegally constructed,  partially collapsed in the fire.No one was injured.The owner of the building says he had complained about the structure to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion

When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy