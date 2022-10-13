Read full article on original website
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
Kanye West buying right-leaning social network Parler
Rapper Ye, also known by his given name Kanye West, is buying politically right-leaning social network Parler. Parlement Technologies, Parler's parent company, said in a news release on Monday that Ye "has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, agrees to buy conservative-leaning social media site Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West announced he has agreed to buy the conservative-friendly social media site Parler. CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil speak with Nick Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, about how this could impact the platform and the fallout from the artist's recent antisemitic posts.
