Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Related
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
WCNC
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after sideline argument
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room for arguing with his position coach, the Carolina Panthers sent Anderson packing in a trade to Arizona. Anderson was traded Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for future draft picks. Terms of...
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Brian Burns
The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and will give former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a shot to turn around the season. Wilks should instantly get the most out of this team, and should right many of the wrongs that Rhule had. Who knows, maybe the offense will start being competent, if not, dare I say, good.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to a two-way contract
The Cavaliers have just signed Guinea native Mamadi Diakite on a two-way contract. He joins Isaiah Mobley and R.J. Nembhard as two-way players for the Cavaliers.
Atlanta Hawks & De'Andre Hunter Reach Deal on Contract Extension
Atlanta Hawks and De'Andre Hunter agree to a four-year, $95 million contract extension.
Comments / 0