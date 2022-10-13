ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after sideline argument

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room for arguing with his position coach, the Carolina Panthers sent Anderson packing in a trade to Arizona. Anderson was traded Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for future draft picks. Terms of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Brian Burns

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and will give former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a shot to turn around the season. Wilks should instantly get the most out of this team, and should right many of the wrongs that Rhule had. Who knows, maybe the offense will start being competent, if not, dare I say, good.
CLEVELAND, OH

