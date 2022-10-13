Read full article on original website
Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?
HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally
Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a significant correlation with S&P 500 index. The price of the primary crypto asset has followed a similar pattern to the stock. Many predictions from experts on BTC were drawn from the possible outplay for...
Maker DAO Trends Higher As 50 EMA Holds As Support, Can The Price Breach $1,200?
MKR’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1,200. MKR bounced from a low of $600 as the price rallied to a high of $1,000, preparing for a rally as the price eyes $1,200 key resistance. The price...
Why These Bitcoin Long-Term Metrics Show Possible Bear Market Turnaround
Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the better part of a week after rebounding from a monthly low at around $17,900. The number one cryptocurrency hinted at a potential breakout, but once again the bulls are losing momentum leaving BTC’s price stuck at its current levels. At the time...
What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts
Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
Ethereum In Tight Range – Will Selling Pressure Push ETH Below $1,250?
Ethereum, the undisputed ruler of the altcoin market, is now stuck in a bear market as the token struggles to break the $1,300 resistance level. However, the current market price is $1,302.87, only 0.22 percent more than the key psychological buy point. Despite how good this sounds, the way the...
Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200 – Here Is Why
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for...
Analysts Explain Why Flasko (FLSK) Could Outperform Avalanche (AVAX) and Chiliz (CHZ)
Recently, the cryptocurrency market has been facing struggles, making investors reconsider their investments.. As of now, it is not a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies like Chiliz (CHZ) and Avalanche (AVAX). Instead, it is a good idea to go for alternative investment opportunities like Flasko. Avalanche (AVAX) Goes Through...
Top 3 Advantages of Crypto Trading Bots
Crypto trading bots have been the hot buzz phrase recently within the crypto community. Since coin prices have been down, investors are constantly looking for ways to either maintain their capital, or even grow their portfolios in innovative ways. To put crypto trading bots in a nutshell, they essentially serve...
Algorand Social Activity Reaches 13 Million – Time To Buy ALGO?
Algorand recently received a big boost for its blockchain ecosystem courtesy of Hivemind Capital’s $25 million investment to the decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 1 chain. Algorand DeFi ecosystem recently attained new all-time high in total locked value. ALGO registered a 3.23% price surge before experiencing minor price correction once...
NEAR Platform Active Users Soar – ‘Sweat Economy’ Boosting Token’s Price?
NEAR, the native token of decentralized application (dApp) platform and Ethereum competitor Near Protocol, managed to pump its price over the last 24 hours. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, the crypto is trading at $2.98 and was up by 1.2% on its intraday price. The...
Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long
XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, QNT, LEO
In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
STEPN is reducing staff headcount: where are move-to-earn investors moving to?
The effects of the crypto winter appear to be continuing to affect projects in the market, with popular move-to-earn investors heading out of the STEPN app. There have also been reports that the STEP team has reduced its headcount in a layoff that saw over 100 employees dismissed. The news comes courtesy of reporter Colin Wu and the South China Morning Post.
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How
Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here’s What To Expect
BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential...
