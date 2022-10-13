ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?

HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally

Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a significant correlation with S&P 500 index. The price of the primary crypto asset has followed a similar pattern to the stock. Many predictions from experts on BTC were drawn from the possible outplay for...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts

Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200 – Here Is Why

While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Analysts Explain Why Flasko (FLSK) Could Outperform Avalanche (AVAX) and Chiliz (CHZ)

Recently, the cryptocurrency market has been facing struggles, making investors reconsider their investments.. As of now, it is not a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies like Chiliz (CHZ) and Avalanche (AVAX). Instead, it is a good idea to go for alternative investment opportunities like Flasko. Avalanche (AVAX) Goes Through...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Advantages of Crypto Trading Bots

Crypto trading bots have been the hot buzz phrase recently within the crypto community. Since coin prices have been down, investors are constantly looking for ways to either maintain their capital, or even grow their portfolios in innovative ways. To put crypto trading bots in a nutshell, they essentially serve...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Algorand Social Activity Reaches 13 Million – Time To Buy ALGO?

Algorand recently received a big boost for its blockchain ecosystem courtesy of Hivemind Capital’s $25 million investment to the decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 1 chain. Algorand DeFi ecosystem recently attained new all-time high in total locked value. ALGO registered a 3.23% price surge before experiencing minor price correction once...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long

XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, QNT, LEO

In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

STEPN is reducing staff headcount: where are move-to-earn investors moving to?

The effects of the crypto winter appear to be continuing to affect projects in the market, with popular move-to-earn investors heading out of the STEPN app. There have also been reports that the STEP team has reduced its headcount in a layoff that saw over 100 employees dismissed. The news comes courtesy of reporter Colin Wu and the South China Morning Post.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?

FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How

Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
