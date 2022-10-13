Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera

Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton.

Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police.

The card was declined twice before Barnes told the attendant she didn’t know the pin number, Seeley said. The transaction for $23.83 was accepted on a third attempt when Barnes ran the transaction as credit.

The wallet was returned to police three or four days later when a person found it near North Center Street. The wallet owner's identification was located along with the debit card allegedly used by Barnes, Canton Police Chief Douglas Seeley said.

Police officers and a clerk at the Dandy Mini Mart were able to identify Barnes through interactions and the surveillance video. Officers were also provided a receipt from the transaction by the Dandy Mart, according to the affidavit.

Police questioned Barnes about the wallet several days after it was returned to the owner, Seeley said.

“When this officer confronted Jessica Barnes about the stolen debit card she admitted having and using the said debit card that belongs to [accuser],” Seeley wrote.

Barnes was charged with access to a device issued to another person, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property on Sept. 21 during a formal arraignment.

No bail is listed for Barnes, who is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing with Jonathan Wilcox on Oct. 26.

Docket sheet