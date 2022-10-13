Read full article on original website
Related
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Mayo Clinic Celebrates ‘Topping Off’ of $120M Research Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "topping off" ceremony was held today to mark a significant milestone in a major downtown Rochester construction project. Mayo Clinic leaders were joined by Rochester community leaders in the signing of a commemorative beam before it was installed at the very highest point of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building at the intersection of Third Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. The "topping off" ceremony is a long-held tradition that celebrates when a building or other structure under construction reaches its full elevation.
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Urgent: These Rochester Winter Parking Rules Start November 1
I'm writing this on October 14, 2022, about two weeks away from the beginning of November in Rochester, Minnesota. It's also the day the Med City's Winter Parking Rules go into effect. Do you know them?. Last year we had good news AND bad news because the winter parking season...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
5 Wineries Near Rochester with Amazing Fall Views
Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates
(FOX 9) - Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0