Dijon Johnson, Under Armour All-American defensive back, commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators suddenly find themselves on a recruiting hot streak.

Just hours after landing the commitment of Milton safety Bryce Thornton, who chose Florida over Alabama, Billy Nappier's coaching staff was at it again.

This time, Under Armour All-American defensive back and four-star recruit Dijon Johnson committed to the Gators over fellow finalists Miami, Ohio State and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back, out of in-state Wharton High School, is rated the nation's No. 96 overall prospect and No. 7 safety .

Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part, about Johnson:

"A big-time cornerback prospect that has the tools required to shut down one side of the field on Saturdays. Measured roughly 6-foot-1, 190 pounds the spring before senior season. More importantly, tested in the upper percentile with a laser-timed 4.5 in the 40-yard dash on record to go along with a 4.4 short shuttle. Smooth and controlled in his backpedal as he’s quick to gain depth. Fires out of his breaks with ease more times than not and is able to change directions better than most with his length. Does a nice job of feeling out routes and putting himself in position to make plays, which he did frequently as a junior picking off six passes and returning four of them for touchdowns."

Johnson has been high on Florida since the summer, and the Gators have always felt like a strong contender, if not the outright leader.

His commitment Thursday confirms that buzz.

Johnson is a Gator.

Florida' 2023 recruiting class jumped from No. 11 to No. 8 nationally with Thursday two additions, jumping Miami, Tennessee and Clemson the national rankings .