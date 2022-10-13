ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Top Bars in Hong Kong Make The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3Hjf_0iY85Rnz00

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

Hong Kong has some of the best nightlife and top bars in Asia. Newly opened in July 2021, ARGO, a cocktail bar housed in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, made an impressive debut in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 at 28 th place, alongside Mexican-inspired craft cocktail bar, Coa, standing in 17 th place.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006019/en/

ARGO, situated in a prime location by Victoria Harbour, serves unique, creative spirits with ingredients sourced in Hong Kong and beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new entrant, ARGO, situated in a prime location by Victoria Harbour, is decorated with natural elements. The bar design seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor environment, taking guests to the edge of Hong Kong’s signature harbour. Featuring innovative, forward-thinking concepts, the bar serves unique, creative cocktails with ingredients sourced in Hong Kong and beyond.

“We are extremely honored to be a part of The World’s 50 Best Bars list, alongside many great bars and friends. It’s a testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to pursuing excellence in providing the best bar experience,” said Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Living in Hong Kong for almost two years, Antinori believes Hong Kong is a special place. “The mix of East and West and Hong Kong’s incredible heritage of flavors and culinary techniques have inspired us with its unique character as a melting pot of cultures and traditions.”

Making the list for the third year, Coa is dedicated to bringing agave spirits to the forefront of Asia’s cocktail scene. Co-founded by award-winning bartender Jay Khan, the Mexican-inspired bar offers people from all walks of life an extensive range of spirits, including mezcal, tequila and raicilla.

Revealed on October 4th in Barcelona, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 introduces outstanding bars in 26 cities around the world. Over 650 renowned international drinks experts, including bartenders and drinks writers, cast their votes based on their best bar experiences.

With these brilliant outlets in Hong Kong shining bright in the international awards, the bar scene is becoming even more vibrant. From luxury liquor and wine to creative cocktails and locally crafted beers, there is always an option to amaze. Hong Kong’s home-grown talent and world-class mixologists keep breaking boundaries, providing an exciting array of beverages.

For the future trips to Hong Kong, be sure to bookmark these award-winning bars on your bucket list.

For latest travel requirements for inbound travelers, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006019/en/

CONTACT: Anne Gomm

Senior Manager, PR and Marketing

Hong Kong Tourism Board (US)

anne.gomm@hktb.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC CHINA HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR WINE & SPIRITS VACATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS

SOURCE: Hong Kong Tourism Board

PUB: 10/13/2022 06:55 PM/DISC: 10/13/2022 06:55 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country’s Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets

BEIJING (AP) — On the eve of the opening of a key Chinese Communist Party congress, party leader, head of state and commander of the armed forces Xi Jinping seems more in charge than ever, having given no indication of stepping away from power or anointing a successor. Xi had given few signs during his steady rise through the ranks of the party that he would develop into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Those illusions have been all but swept away, however, ahead of the century-old party’s opening of its 20th congress Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world. “Xi Jinping is certainly a polarizing individual,” said Joseph Torigian, a Chinese politics expert at at American University in Washington, D.C.
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy