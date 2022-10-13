Top Bars in Hong Kong Make The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

Hong Kong has some of the best nightlife and top bars in Asia. Newly opened in July 2021, ARGO, a cocktail bar housed in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, made an impressive debut in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 at 28 th place, alongside Mexican-inspired craft cocktail bar, Coa, standing in 17 th place.

The new entrant, ARGO, situated in a prime location by Victoria Harbour, is decorated with natural elements. The bar design seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor environment, taking guests to the edge of Hong Kong’s signature harbour. Featuring innovative, forward-thinking concepts, the bar serves unique, creative cocktails with ingredients sourced in Hong Kong and beyond.

“We are extremely honored to be a part of The World’s 50 Best Bars list, alongside many great bars and friends. It’s a testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to pursuing excellence in providing the best bar experience,” said Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Living in Hong Kong for almost two years, Antinori believes Hong Kong is a special place. “The mix of East and West and Hong Kong’s incredible heritage of flavors and culinary techniques have inspired us with its unique character as a melting pot of cultures and traditions.”

Making the list for the third year, Coa is dedicated to bringing agave spirits to the forefront of Asia’s cocktail scene. Co-founded by award-winning bartender Jay Khan, the Mexican-inspired bar offers people from all walks of life an extensive range of spirits, including mezcal, tequila and raicilla.

Revealed on October 4th in Barcelona, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 introduces outstanding bars in 26 cities around the world. Over 650 renowned international drinks experts, including bartenders and drinks writers, cast their votes based on their best bar experiences.

With these brilliant outlets in Hong Kong shining bright in the international awards, the bar scene is becoming even more vibrant. From luxury liquor and wine to creative cocktails and locally crafted beers, there is always an option to amaze. Hong Kong’s home-grown talent and world-class mixologists keep breaking boundaries, providing an exciting array of beverages.

For the future trips to Hong Kong, be sure to bookmark these award-winning bars on your bucket list.

