ohmymag.co.uk

Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed

If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
techunwrapped.com

Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone

During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
Android Police

T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones

Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the rugged model in Samsung's 2022 smartwatch lineup, as well as the main Apple Watch Ultra competitor. Starting at $449.99, it offers increased durability and longer battery life than its non-Pro counterpart, plus several exclusive outdoor-specific features including the ability to import cycling and hiking routes for turn-by-turn directions. The 5 Pro's three-day battery life is a breakthrough for feature-rich smartwatches, even better than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It's a bit bulky, but its design is a lot more wearable than Apple's adventure-focused rival. For its lower price and sleeker design, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 retains our Editors' Choice as the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, but the Pro model is a top option if battery life and durability are of primary concern.
Android Police

Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale

Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
Android Police

How to change the shipping address on an Amazon order

Amazon has been around for over 28 years, so some of us have account histories dating back to the 90s. Maybe you've moved once or twice during that time all while shipping Christmas and birthday presents to different friends and family around the country (and probably a Pixel 7 for yourself). Given all that, you've probably saved more than a few addresses to your Amazon account. It wouldn't be hard to accidentally choose the wrong one at checkout. But you can save the day with a few clicks.
notebookcheck.net

Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak

The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
Android Police

New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name

There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
