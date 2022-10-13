Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung phones 'blowing up': Users warned as serious problem revealed
If you use a Samsung phone, you should be aware of a serious battery problem that your device may develop. In a recent video, famed YouTuber, Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Rupesh Maini) observed how many of the phones in his collection had swollen. His observations were corroborated by other tech enthusiasts who say most of the Samsung phones in their storage that were launched before the Galaxy 20, had their batteries ballooned.
Shop Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Smartphone Deals With Prices Better Than Amazon Prime Day
The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone
During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the rugged model in Samsung's 2022 smartwatch lineup, as well as the main Apple Watch Ultra competitor. Starting at $449.99, it offers increased durability and longer battery life than its non-Pro counterpart, plus several exclusive outdoor-specific features including the ability to import cycling and hiking routes for turn-by-turn directions. The 5 Pro's three-day battery life is a breakthrough for feature-rich smartwatches, even better than the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It's a bit bulky, but its design is a lot more wearable than Apple's adventure-focused rival. For its lower price and sleeker design, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 retains our Editors' Choice as the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, but the Pro model is a top option if battery life and durability are of primary concern.
One UI 5 (Android 13) beta finally reaches the Galaxy Z Fold series, Note 20 devices
Samsung continues to expand the One UI 5 beta program, which now includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Note 20 series from 2020.
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
If you're looking for the perfect low-cost Android tablet with the most competitive list of features, sharpest possible screen, and most generous storage space available for (well) under 200 bucks ahead of the holidays, you might want to look no further than Lenovo's official US e-store right now. While "perfect"...
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak hints at radical design change
Newly revealed cases allegedly for the Galaxy S23 provide more evidence that Samsung may be switching up the design of these phones significantly.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
How to change the shipping address on an Amazon order
Amazon has been around for over 28 years, so some of us have account histories dating back to the 90s. Maybe you've moved once or twice during that time all while shipping Christmas and birthday presents to different friends and family around the country (and probably a Pixel 7 for yourself). Given all that, you've probably saved more than a few addresses to your Amazon account. It wouldn't be hard to accidentally choose the wrong one at checkout. But you can save the day with a few clicks.
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name
There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
Best battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 2022
Even though it has a fairly big powerpack of its own, with these Galaxy S22 Plus battery cases, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice.
