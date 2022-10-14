Read full article on original website
rae gruder
5d ago
somebody who lives in a housing project should be allowed to arm themselves. it sounds a little bigoted to me is there life not worth as much as everybody else's??
6
sandy
5d ago
I thought this issue had been through court before and it was ruled you do not lose a constitutional right because you live in public housing,
4
Related
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants
In a landmark decision, a state appellate court on Thursday ruled public housing landlords cannot bar tenants from possessing guns in their residences. The first-of-its-kind ruling by the Tennessee Court of Appeals means public housing authorities across the state can no longer prohibit tenants from having guns as a condition of their leases. The decision […] The post Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. Appeals Court Preserves N.Y. Concealed Carry Law Pending Review of an Order Allowing Guns in Times Square and Other ‘Sensitive’ Areas
The Second Circuit allowed New York to keep enforcing the state’s recently enacted concealed carry law until a panel can review a federal judge’s ruling forcing authorities to allow guns on buses, subways, theaters, child care centers, Times Square and other “sensitive” spaces. The court’s single-page...
Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law
An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
Public housing in TN cannot ban guns, judges rule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
Jan. 6 defendant wants his guns back
Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. is awaiting trial on felony charges related to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, but he asked a federal judge on Wednesday to return his firearms taken by the FBI when he was arrested a few days after the riot.
The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Daily Beast
A Court Just Ruled Collective Punishment Is Legal in America
Shortly after 5 a.m. on June 9, 2019, a National Rent To Own van went missing from a commercial lot in Granite City, Illinois. When police pulled the vehicle over a few minutes later, they found a woman and her boyfriend inside. They’d stolen it. Both were arrested and charged.
Good News Network
President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law
On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Firearm owners concerned about gun violence, support policies to reduce shootings: research
The majority of gun owners are concerned about gun violence and support policies to reduce gun-related injuries and deaths, according to new research from Tufts University and gun safety organization 97Percent. Three-fourths of gun owners surveyed said they are concerned about the frequency of school shootings, and 71 percent said the same of mass shootings, according to […]
Trump’s DOJ dismissed victims of police killings: Biden’s must reopen their cases
There are starkly different experiences for those who encounter law enforcement in this country. There are those who stand with, or even above the law — people who routinely evade accountability, who leave these encounters unscathed. Then there are Black people. It has been six years since my brother,...
Another Analysis Suggests Mandatory Reporting Laws May Be Doing Children More Harm Than Good
A new investigative series looks at child welfare system deficiencies, from mandatory reporting laws to child protective services search policies. It finds that policies meant to protect kids may be putting them and their families in harm's way. Mandatory reporting laws say that certain classes of professionals are legally obligated...
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Paranoid Style in Gun Control Politics
If you're looking for a website like QAnon, but catering to gun control advocates, you will enjoy some articles from The Trace, a gun control website founded and funded by Michael Bloomberg. In August, The Trace presented a conspiracy about the amicus briefs filed in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The article was reprinted by Politico. Will Van Sant, The NRA's Shadowy Supreme Court Lobbying Campaign, Politico, Aug. 5, 2022.
In voting out Florida Supreme Court justices, be careful what you wish for | Letters
4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial, Oct. 17. We should all be aware of what was written in this “another voice” editorial on retaining Florida Supreme Court justices. Unfortunately, if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected, he will be the one appointing the new justices. I think it makes more sense to retain all justices except those appointed by DeSantis. I think it is prudent to bet on the two who were appointed by Charlie Crist when he was governor rather than giving DeSantis more picks that may be worse. The guest editorial says removing the four justices will send a message to the governor. I doubt that.
Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices
Five of the seven sitting justices on the Florida Supreme Court are on the November ballot for a retention vote. Florida’s Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor. But voters decide whether the justices should be retained; such votes are conducted in the first general election that occurs more than a year after a justice’s appointment, and again every six years.
Reason.com
