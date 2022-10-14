ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

Comments / 4

rae gruder
5d ago

somebody who lives in a housing project should be allowed to arm themselves. it sounds a little bigoted to me is there life not worth as much as everybody else's??

Reply
6
sandy
5d ago

I thought this issue had been through court before and it was ruled you do not lose a constitutional right because you live in public housing,

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants

In a landmark decision, a state appellate court on Thursday ruled public housing landlords cannot bar tenants from possessing guns in their residences. The first-of-its-kind ruling by the Tennessee Court of Appeals means public housing authorities across the state can no longer prohibit tenants from having guns as a condition of their leases. The decision […] The post Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Federal appeals court temporarily reverses blocked parts of New York gun law

An appeals court Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order from last week that had blocked much of New York's new gun law, per Reuters. Why it matters: The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the previous decision, allowing the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act to stay in effect until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, per the New York Attorney General's office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

Public housing in TN cannot ban guns, judges rule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

The Consequences That Hunter Biden Could Face for Violating Arbitrary Gun Laws Should Give His Father Pause

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, President Joe Biden conceded that his son Hunter lied on a government form when he purchased a handgun in October 2018—a federal felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The younger Biden was a crack cocaine user at the time, as recounted in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. Yet he answered no to this question on ATF Form 4473: "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

A Court Just Ruled Collective Punishment Is Legal in America

Shortly after 5 a.m. on June 9, 2019, a National Rent To Own van went missing from a commercial lot in Granite City, Illinois. When police pulled the vehicle over a few minutes later, they found a woman and her boyfriend inside. They’d stolen it. Both were arrested and charged.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Good News Network

President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law

On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm owners concerned about gun violence, support policies to reduce shootings: research

The majority of gun owners are concerned about gun violence and support policies to reduce gun-related injuries and deaths, according to new research from Tufts University and gun safety organization 97Percent. Three-fourths of gun owners surveyed said they are concerned about the frequency of school shootings, and 71 percent said the same of mass shootings, according to […]
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

The Paranoid Style in Gun Control Politics

If you're looking for a website like QAnon, but catering to gun control advocates, you will enjoy some articles from The Trace, a gun control website founded and funded by Michael Bloomberg. In August, The Trace presented a conspiracy about the amicus briefs filed in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The article was reprinted by Politico. Will Van Sant, The NRA's Shadowy Supreme Court Lobbying Campaign, Politico, Aug. 5, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In voting out Florida Supreme Court justices, be careful what you wish for | Letters

4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial, Oct. 17. We should all be aware of what was written in this “another voice” editorial on retaining Florida Supreme Court justices. Unfortunately, if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected, he will be the one appointing the new justices. I think it makes more sense to retain all justices except those appointed by DeSantis. I think it is prudent to bet on the two who were appointed by Charlie Crist when he was governor rather than giving DeSantis more picks that may be worse. The guest editorial says removing the four justices will send a message to the governor. I doubt that.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices

Five of the seven sitting justices on the Florida Supreme Court are on the November ballot for a retention vote. Florida’s Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor. But voters decide whether the justices should be retained; such votes are conducted in the first general election that occurs more than a year after a justice’s appointment, and again every six years.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy