SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
AAA Kansas: Saturday is National Move Over Day
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October 15 is National Move Over Day and AAA Kansas is reminding drivers that it's important to keep workers and anyone else on the side of the road safe. "We are using this as a reminder, not only that day, but every day, to always look for, especially, emergency responders, law enforcement, towing operators, construction crews, even people dealing with a broken down vehicle on the side of the road."
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
Applications open for Kansas kids' lifetime hunting, fishing license
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids will begin October 14, 2022. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application...
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
