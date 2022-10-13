ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

AAA Kansas: Saturday is National Move Over Day

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October 15 is National Move Over Day and AAA Kansas is reminding drivers that it's important to keep workers and anyone else on the side of the road safe. "We are using this as a reminder, not only that day, but every day, to always look for, especially, emergency responders, law enforcement, towing operators, construction crews, even people dealing with a broken down vehicle on the side of the road."
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy