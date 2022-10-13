Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
13 Different Ways To Make A Minnesotan Mad
Minnesotans are known for being kind, humble, nice people. However, even the best and nicest Minnesotan has things that make them angry and when a Minnesotan gets mad, it is scary. Ha!. There are many stereotypes about Minnesota: that we love Target so much (this one is true across the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
It’s Another Great Weekend for Colors Across Minnesota [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. Most of southern Minnesota is now either approaching peak colors, or has just...
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter
It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
Hey Minnesota, Mondays Aren’t So Bad
Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week. Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that...
Every Minnesotan Has Experienced This Hotel Nightmare, Right? [OPINION]
At first, it can be tough to fully understand what is going on. Maybe you see a pair of teenagers roughing around in the pool. Maybe there are a couple kids horsing around in the lobby of the hotel. Then you look outside and see four middle-aged men playing cornhole...
What Are Digital License Plates and Will They Be in Minnesota?
I recently saw that digital license plates are now legal in California and I was like “what the heck is that?” and I bet you may be wondering the same thing. So, here is everything we know so far on digital license plates. According to an article from...
