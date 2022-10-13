ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
13 Different Ways To Make A Minnesotan Mad

Minnesotans are known for being kind, humble, nice people. However, even the best and nicest Minnesotan has things that make them angry and when a Minnesotan gets mad, it is scary. Ha!. There are many stereotypes about Minnesota: that we love Target so much (this one is true across the...
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota

Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter

It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
Hey Minnesota, Mondays Aren’t So Bad

Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week. Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that...
