starvedrock.media
Princeton Council discussing current industrial park
With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
A million dollar boost? City considers pledge toward construction of Railroad Hall of Fame
The National Railroad Hall of Fame appears primed to receive major financial backing from the city of Galesburg. On Monday, the Galesburg City Council will consider a proposed resolution which would see the city pledge up to $1 million toward the construction and development of a National Railroad Hall of Fame museum and visitors in downtown Galesburg.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown House For Rent
Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
aroundptown.com
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
aroundptown.com
Erie Food Pantry This Week
The Erie Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Erie School District this Wednesday, October 19th from 6-7 PM. The pantry will also be open on Friday, October 21st from 9-10AM. Participants are asked to bring their own bags and/or boxes if possible.
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center
CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
shspublications.com
September Students of the Month
The Sterling High School Student of the Month is the highest level of recognition for Sterling High School seniors. Student of the month winners are students who have challenged themselves with rigorous courses, are involved in activities and/or athletics, have taken on a leadership roles within the school community, and portray Sterling High School in a positive light in the community. The two students that were awarded this title for September are Israel Grande and Megan Gingrich.
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
