NBC 29 News
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
pagevalleynews.com
Hazzard Run set for Saturday morning, weekend festival features special guests, music, bonfire
LURAY, Oct. 14 — All this weekend, Cooter’s in the Valley will be hosting its Hazzard Run 2022 featuring special guests Tom Wopat (“Luke Duke”) and Byron Cherry (“Coy Duke”), along with a car and truck show, live music, good eats and good times.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Harrisonburg vs. Broadway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Broadway square off in week eight.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
UV Cavalier Daily
The Bebedero’s new location delivers on taste and style
The Bebedero is one of those classic University restaurants students are always eating at — with its large portion sizes and delicious cocktails, The Bebedero attracts students, new and old. After changing locations from 225 W Main Street to 201 W Main Street, the restaurant’s patrons were eagerly anticipating the opening of the new location to see what it had to offer.
cbs19news
Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
cbs19news
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
NBC 29 News
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You may have heard of birth doulas, professionals that provide holistic care during the birthing process. Now death doulas are becoming popular as well, providing the same care at the end of life. Hospice of the Piedmont launched a new program that provides death doulas to...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
pagevalleynews.com
Fairview BLA approved, derelict building code adopted, ARPA funds allocated and other Luray news
LURAY, Oct. 11 — After several months of discussion, the Luray Council this week adopted a Code Amendment to establish regulations on blighted properties and derelict buildings. The unanimous vote of support by council aligned with many citizens desire to clean up blighted areas in the tourist town. “I...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
