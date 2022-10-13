Read full article on original website
Meck County Sheriff's Office sergeant fired after arrest on domestic violence charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office sergeant was fired following his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend, officials said. Sgt. Sean Dunne was arrested and...
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Protest planned by group pushing to change South Point HS Red Raider mascot
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Native American leaders and other advocates are planning a rally outside Monday's Gaston County Board of Education meeting in an effort to change the Red Raider nickname at South Point High School. The group, known as the Retire the Red Raider coalition, has been pushing...
ICGH Treatment Centers can help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
3 detained after stabbing near Whitehall Commons shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping Center along South Tryon Street in south Charlotte Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported stabbing in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is near the shopping center and Interstate 485, around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.
Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
Gaston County teachers plan rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers are expected to hold a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due...
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted....
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Friday night fights: 2 charged after brawl breaks out at Olympic HS football game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a large fight broke during a football game at Olympic High School Friday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the school after a fight in the bleachers made its way onto the track around the field, delaying Friday's game against South Mecklenburg High School. The game was later continued.
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
