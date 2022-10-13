ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
ICGH Treatment Centers can help those struggling with addiction

ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
3 detained after stabbing near Whitehall Commons shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping Center along South Tryon Street in south Charlotte Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported stabbing in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is near the shopping center and Interstate 485, around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.
Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
Friday night fights: 2 charged after brawl breaks out at Olympic HS football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a large fight broke during a football game at Olympic High School Friday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the school after a fight in the bleachers made its way onto the track around the field, delaying Friday's game against South Mecklenburg High School. The game was later continued.
Charlotte local news

