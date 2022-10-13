ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ems1.com

Photos: Crash traps two people in car dangling over rushing Calif. canal

COLTON, Calif. — A head-on collision sent a car flying over the edge of a rushing canal near Colton, leaving two people trapped inside, California fire officials reported. Firefighters first stabilized the car in the water, then used the Jaws of Life to pull off a passenger door, the release said.
COLTON, CA
ems1.com

Third Fla. air ambulance staffer arrested in stolen medication case

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks. Only former chief flight nurse Lynda Rusinowski has been charged with...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
ems1.com

S.C. firefighter dies after fitness training session with recruits

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A Summerville Fire & Rescue Department firefighter died Monday after going home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, the department announced. He had a medical emergency and was transported to Summerville Medical Center, where he died. “Please keep all those affected by this tragedy...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
ems1.com

EMT - St. Louis, MO

$18.00 - $21.49 per hour OR $37440 - 44,699 per year (annual salary based on a 40 hour week) We’re hiring Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) that will respond to emergency and non-emergency requests for medical assistance and deliver high-quality care, treatment and customer service to patients. Responsibilities:. EMTs provide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ems1.com

Paramedic - St. Louis, MO

$24.11 - $28.79 per hour OR $50148-$59883 per year (Annual salary based on a 40 hour week) We’re hiring Paramedics that are passionate about delivering compassionate, high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced, patient care to our customers. Responsibilities:. Assess each call situation to determine the best course...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ems1.com

UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
MONROE, IN

