11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
Eleven additional people were killed in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
Iowa nonprofit ambulance agency asks to be county department to stabilize its finances
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A possible solution is on the table to stabilize MEDIC's finances as the ambulance service in Scott County faces staffing shortages and rising operating costs. But it's unclear if Davenport is on board. MEDIC, the nonprofit ambulance service serving nearly all of Scott County, is asking...
Photos: Crash traps two people in car dangling over rushing Calif. canal
COLTON, Calif. — A head-on collision sent a car flying over the edge of a rushing canal near Colton, leaving two people trapped inside, California fire officials reported. Firefighters first stabilized the car in the water, then used the Jaws of Life to pull off a passenger door, the release said.
Video: Fla. firefighters, medics respond to woman with foot stuck in electric massage chair
NAPLES, Fla. — A woman got her foot stuck in a mechanical massage chair in Florida, leading to a bizarre rescue operation that required paramedics and firefighters with power tools. The Naples Fire-Rescue Department reported the incident in an Oct. 14 social media post and included a video of...
Third Fla. air ambulance staffer arrested in stolen medication case
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks. Only former chief flight nurse Lynda Rusinowski has been charged with...
S.C. firefighter dies after fitness training session with recruits
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A Summerville Fire & Rescue Department firefighter died Monday after going home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, the department announced. He had a medical emergency and was transported to Summerville Medical Center, where he died. “Please keep all those affected by this tragedy...
EMT - St. Louis, MO
$18.00 - $21.49 per hour OR $37440 - 44,699 per year (annual salary based on a 40 hour week) We’re hiring Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) that will respond to emergency and non-emergency requests for medical assistance and deliver high-quality care, treatment and customer service to patients. Responsibilities:. EMTs provide...
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
Paramedic - St. Louis, MO
$24.11 - $28.79 per hour OR $50148-$59883 per year (Annual salary based on a 40 hour week) We’re hiring Paramedics that are passionate about delivering compassionate, high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced, patient care to our customers. Responsibilities:. Assess each call situation to determine the best course...
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
