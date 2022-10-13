ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price

The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star

Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week

This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
