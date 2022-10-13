Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Historic Catfish Town buildings up for sale, $5 million asking price
The family that owns two Catfish Town buildings that are part of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino complex has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The Beauregard Building, which is 48,000 square feet, and the Shucks on the Levee building, which is 7,000 square feet, have received significant interest from investors, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the property on behalf of the owners, Cohn Realty Company.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
wbrz.com
Stormwater fee-estimating map incomplete days before vote, parish reveals as government sells property charge
BATON ROUGE – An estimating tool launched by the East Baton Rouge Parish government showing what property owners could pay if an upcoming fee is approved to fund flood control is incomplete less than two weeks before Metro Council is set to vote on the measure, WBRZ has learned.
theadvocate.com
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star
Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
wbrz.com
With Mississippi River levels low, workers at the USS Kidd can better inspect the destroyer
BATON ROUGE - If you walk on the levee downtown, you'll see the USS Kidd, which has been a staple in Baton Rouge for decades, attracting people from all over to see the historic destroyer. It has been a popular tourist spot in the capital area for a long time.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
wbrz.com
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
NOLA.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business
Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
wbrz.com
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
Intersection of Florida Blvd., O’Neal Lane, Central Thwy. to temporarily close Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the intersection of Florida Blvd. (U.S. 190) where it crosses O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. in Baton Rouge will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 15. The closure will begin at approximately 4:30...
theadvocate.com
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week
This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
L'Observateur
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457. On Monday, October 17, 2022 and on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, there will be nightly right lane closures on I-12 Eastbound at the I-55 Interchange (approximately between MM 38 to MM 39). These closures will be...
Comments / 4