Thoughts On Judge Ho's Clerkship Boycott
My friend Judge James Ho recently announced that he is boycotting the hiring of law clerks from my alma mater, Yale Law School, because it "tolerates the cancellation of views" and "actively practices it." I think this is a bad decision, and I hope it might be useful to say why.
Biden's Support for Pot Prohibition Belies His Recognition of the Harm It Causes
"We have to hold every drug user accountable," Sen. Joe Biden declared in 1989, "because if there were no drug users, there would be no appetite for drugs, and there would be no market for them." The mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders that the president announced last week suggests how far he has traveled since his years as a gung-ho drug warrior, even as it demonstrates that he remains out of step with the times.
Biden Is Writing Student Loans in Red Ink
On August 24, President Joe Biden announced that the Education Department would forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 a year and couples making less than $250,000. His plan also extends the student loan repayment moratorium to December 31, 2022, and lowers the minimum monthly payment for "income-driven repayment" (IDR) plans, and allows single borrowers making under 225 percent of the poverty line to owe no monthly minimum payment.
Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon
Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
Better Late Than Never on Weed, Kamala
In the wake of President Joe Biden's drug policy announcement last week, Kamala Harris crowed that the Biden administration is "changing the federal government's approach to marijuana." According to Harris, "The bottom line there is nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed." Her statement was met by...
On Affirmative Action, Clarence Thomas Took a Page From Malcolm X
Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of cases—Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina—which ask whether the use of race as a factor in determining college and university admissions violates the Constitution. One justice who will undoubtedly vote against affirmative action in those cases is Clarence Thomas, who has spent years calling for the practice to be overruled.
Drugs, Debt, and Masculinity
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie ruminate on President Joe Biden's sudden announcement regarding federal marijuana convictions and examine the current kooky economy. 1:41: Biden's weed announcement. 16:56: The weird economy watch. 33:22: Weekly Listener Question:. What's the take on...
Did the Free Market Ruin Our Economy? A Soho Forum Debate
"Free market ideology is largely responsible for the dismal performance of the U.S. economy over the past few decades." That is the resolution for a live debate taking place on Monday, October 15, 2022, at the Sheen Center in downtown Manhattan. The debate is also being livestreamed on YouTube. Defending...
What the 1970s Can Teach Us About Today's Inflationary Politics
Ronald Reagan won the 1980 presidential election for many reasons—energy woes, taxes and regulations, crises in Iran and Afghanistan, discomfort with the sexual revolution, a vague yet unmistakeable "crisis of confidence" that Reagan's Democratic rival, President Jimmy Carter, infamously described in his 1979 "malaise" speech. But all that took second place to a single, highly specific metric: inflation.
Stealth Quotas
You probably haven't given much thought recently to the wisdom of racial and gender quotas that allocate jobs and other benefits to racial and gender groups based on their proportion of the population. That debate is pretty much over. Google tells us that discussion of racial quotas peaked in 1980 and has been declining ever since. While still popular with some on the left, they have been largely rejected by the country as a whole. Most recently, in 2019 and 2020, deep blue California voted to keep in place a ban on race and gender preferences. So did equally left-leaning Washington state.
The Press Idolizes Politicians. Instead, It Needs To Hold Them Accountable.
"The present state," the editors wrote, "seemed to require some extraordinary effort in the cause of freedom." The writers linked what they described as the sorry state of the world to the deteriorated state of the press. "There have been times when such a condition of affairs would not have occurred, and in which, if it had occurred, it would not have been long endured." In those earlier days, "an unpurchased, unshackled press existed," and editors "breathed the spirit of freedom."
Justice Jackson Sets Record for New Justice in October Arguments (Updated)
The Supreme Court's newest Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was an extremely active questioner throughout the Court's October argument. Indeed, as Dr. Adam Feldman of EmpiricalSCOTUS tabulated, she spoke over twice as much at oral argument as any other justice. Here are the numbers, in graphical form. Justice Jackson's engagement in...
The Constitutional State Legislature Doctrine
On Tuesday, Michael McConnell and I published a piece in The Atlantic about the Supreme Court's pending case of Moore v. Harper, currently headlined The Supreme Court Has A Perfectly Good Option in Its Most Divisive Case. It begins:. Later this term, the Supreme Court will decide Moore v. Harper,...
Divided Government Is Good. In 2023, Bipartisanship Would Be Better.
The upcoming midterm election has got me thinking about divided government. In normal times, the prospect of newly shared power in Washington might have me looking forward to the resulting slowdown of one party's hyperactive agenda. The Democrats who are in power are indeed pushing a fiscal and regulatory agenda that has become a serious risk to Americans' prosperity and freedom.
Greg Ablavsky Responds to Rob Natelson's "Cite Check"
I'm glad to see co-blogger David Kopel following the very fruitful exchange between Greg Ablavsky and Rob Natelson about the original scope of federal power over Indian affairs (an exchange I tracked earlier here). David mentions and quotes a "cite check" that Natelson recently published taking issue with a number of the citations and quotations in Ablavsky's 2015 article.
About That Yale Law School Statement on Its Commitment to Free Speech…
I was a bit perplexed that in defending YLS's commitment to free speech, Dean Gerken noted that "the faculty revised our disciplinary code and adopted a policy prohibiting surreptitious recordings that mirrors policies that the University of Chicago and other peer institutions have put in place to encourage the free expression of ideas."
Midterm Polling, PayPal, and Patellas
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie unpack results from a recent Harvard-Harris poll that highlight the mismatch between voter concerns and party interests ahead of the midterm elections. 4:20: Harvard-Harris poll results ahead of midterm elections. 20:14: PayPal's fines for...
Social Media Interaction Does Not Improve Political Knowledge, but Does Polarize Us
North Americans spend an average of two hours and six minutes daily interacting with various social media platforms, according to the online database Broadband Search. Globally, Facebook's 1.9 billion daily active users average 33 minutes per day, and Twitter's 206 million daily active users troll and doom-scroll for 31 minutes per day.
A Paradoxical Defense of Berkeley Law School
Two 2019 alumni of Berkeley Law School, Nir Maoz and Olivia Wittels, are concerned that the recent attention given to the "no speakers who support Israel's existence" rule adopted by nine student groups at the law school is giving people a false impression of the school. Jewish and Zionist students at Berkeley Law, they write, are thriving. They describe their own experiences in support of that claim.
Academic Freedom Alliance Statement Regarding Maitland Jones
The Academic Freedom Alliance released a statement regarding the decision of New York University not to renew the contract of organic chemistry professor Maitland Jones. Professor Jones retired from Princeton University after a celebrated career as both a scholar and a teacher. For the past few years he has continued to teach organic chemistry at New York University. Like many contingent faculty, he has worked on short-term contracts.
