ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Disabled Community Calls Out Ableism In Coverage Of John Fetterman Following Stroke

By Shruti Rajkumar
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFbSC_0iY832zt00

Experts in the disability community say there’s been a dismaying element of ableism surrounding a recent NBC News interview with John Fetterman , the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania , who experienced a stroke in May.

The on-camera interview, which aired Tuesday, was Fetterman’s first since his stroke. While speaking to reporter Dasha Burns, Fetterman required closed captioning due to his difficulties with auditory processing ― a common experience among stroke survivors.

NBC News has been criticized for its handling of the segment, which experts say focused far too much on Fetterman’s disability and his need for closed captioning, rather than on the content of the interview itself.

The segment began with an introduction by anchor Lester Holt, who told viewers it was “not your typical candidate interview.” Burns then said that “in small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear [Fetterman] was understanding our conversation.”

“It just shows us we have very strict, outdated and ableist norms around who we see as leaders in elected office ― what they look like, what they speak like, what their needs are,” disability civic engagement expert Sarah Blahovec told HuffPost. “I see the intersection of the access barriers to political spaces, and the way that we as a society look at people who have access needs and question whether they should be elected officials.”

Requesting reasonable accommodations such as closed captions is legal under the Americans with Disabilities Act. But Burns treated Fetterman’s normal accommodations for an auditory processing issue as a “gotcha,” said Cara Reedy, director of the Disabled Journalists Association.

“ I just find it upsetting that a journalist didn’t take time to research auditory processing disorders before interviewing,” Reedy told HuffPost. “That seems like she was unprepared based on her and probably other people in the newsroom’s biases. Who approved that framing? She didn’t make these decisions on her own.”

Blahovec said that when people use perceived medical conditions and disabilities to cast doubt on whether a candidate should serve in office, it detracts from what people should be focusing on: ideas and policies. For example, Fetterman has expressed support for a national law that would effectively reinstate the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that was overruled in June.

Fetterman’s health and ability to serve as senator have been a major focus of the race following his stroke, which comes as no surprise to the disability community.

“Society has a long history in co-opting the bodies of disabled people, and feeling like it is perfectly all right for people with disabilities to have our abilities [and] the personification of our conditions questioned in the public space, in a way that is pervasive, inappropriate and fundamentally unprofessional,” said Rebecca Cokley, U.S. disability rights program officer at the Ford Foundation.

Fetterman is running against Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity physician whose campaign has mocked Fetterman’s recovery in a series of ableist attacks . Additionally, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) expressed doubts about Fetterman serving in the Senate , questioning whether he’s “able to communicate effectively” and “engage with colleagues.”

Burns has said that her remarks about Fetterman shouldn’t be seen as commentary on his fitness for the Senate . But Republicans have amplified her remarks in the hopes of boosting Oz’s chances in a tightening race .

Fetterman is not the first public figure to be criticized through an ableist lens.

Cokley points out that other public officials have been criticized for supposedly struggling to drink water, or for taking long pauses during debates. The issue crosses party lines: Even critics of former President Donald Trump (who himself famously mocked a disabled reporter at a rally) have argued in the past that he is unfairly attacked on medical grounds. Similarly, President Joe Biden has been ridiculed for his struggles with stuttering .

“Disability seems to be an equal-opportunity target for groups of individuals who are looking to blanket-disqualify an individual for public service,” Cokley said . “I think that disability as a community is still very much associated with weakness and inability.”

Ableism regarding cognitive ability is rampant in politics, Blahovec said. “There’s a lack of understanding around what people with cognitive disabilities are capable of, and blanket assumptions that they shouldn’t serve in elected office,” she said. “If they are qualified to serve in elected office [and] if they can do the job, then they should be able to.”

“We shouldn’t be making a blanket judgment that anyone with a cognitive disability can’t serve in any elected office,” she added. “There’s so much nuance to this and what this looks like and what those accommodations can be.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing a rise in cognitive disabilities and brain fog , Blahovec wonders what the future holds, in terms of who’s considered fit for elected office. Cokley said it’s important to think about what qualities we’re looking for in our leaders.

“I think this is for the individual to think through, I think it’s for the parties to think through,” Cokley said. “I think it’s for a nation to collectively think through. Why do we continue to see disability as manifestly unjust and people with disabilities as undeserving across a multitude of categories?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 15

Kevin John Harmon
3d ago

I call B.S. on this issue. This guy clearly cannot do the job he is running for. The whole woke process of ableism needs to be tamed down. There is a huge difference between this guy making decisions for his life vs. making decisions for millions of constituents. Pennsylvanians have to want more.

Reply(2)
16
Toni Stainbrook
3d ago

Sorry but stroke or no, this man needs to stay out of politics for now and fully recover. Americans deserve healthy, fully minded people in office. We certainly don't need any more Bidens

Reply
9
Kim Bonewell
3d ago

Sorry Mr. Fetterman had a stroke. He is currently running to become the next U.S.senator from Pennsylvania. That reporter did nothing wrong. It's you, legacy media and social media networks protecting him.

Reply
7
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says

From a former federal prosecutor’s perspective, ex-President Donald Trump sounded pretty desperate over the weekend as he railed against the investigation into his possession of classified documents. At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Trump accused former President George H.W. Bush of taking millions of documents to a former “bowling...
POTUS
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
POTUS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson laughs hysterically at ‘fake poet’ Amanda Gorman, mocks Greta Thunberg’s disability

Tucker Carlson gave off what has now become his trademark high-pitched laugh as he ridiculed poet Amanda Gorman on his programme and mocked Greta Thunberg over her disability.The Fox News prime-time host derided Democrats and corporate media on Wednesday night for using “disabled” and “incompetent” people for their own political “advantage”.Carlson said climate activist Ms Thunberg is being exploited by politicians and media houses as he slammed climate and energy policies as “lunatic policy”.“Does the name Greta Thunberg come to mind? That’s the girl who is always lecturing you about global warming and how you are evil,” he said...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
HuffPost

HuffPost

176K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy