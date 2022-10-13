Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful
BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
laconiadailysun.com
Kimberly Ploszaj: Dad does his homework, represents all constituents fairly
Hello, I am Kimberly Ploszaj, daughter of Tom Ploszaj, state representative for Center Harbor and New Hampton. Although I live in Connecticut, I spend a fair amount of time in New Hampshire with my dad.
laconiadailysun.com
Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.
FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
laconiadailysun.com
Ronald Rifenburg, 90
HEBRON — Ronald Rifenburg, 90, formerly of Hebron, passed away on October 6, 2022, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a courageous fight against heart failure, pneumonia, and other serious illnesses after a brief return to New Hampshire to spend his final time with close family. Ron...
laconiadailysun.com
Tickets on sale Oct. 21 for Lewis 'Black: Off the Rails Tour'
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome "Lewis Black: Off the Rails Tour" on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Known as the "King of Rant," Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray, Jr., 54, died in his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, New York, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
laconiadailysun.com
MaryAnn Pumilia: Count on Sellers to stand for traditional values, constitutional rights
Residents of Grafton County District 18 have an important choice to make on Nov. 8.
laconiadailysun.com
Lisa Scott: Plache's support of Registry of Deeds exhibits competence as commissioner
My name is Lisa Scott and I am privileged to serve Carroll County as register of deeds. The Registry of Deeds office records, protects and provides access to documents that prove title to your homes, businesses and ownership of all real estate in Carroll County. Successful operation of this office requires support and cooperation the Carroll County Commissioners and the Carroll County Delegation.
laconiadailysun.com
'Fit2Ski' adult strength and stretch program begins on Nov. 7
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with the Gilford Youth Center to offer an adult program for outdoor enthusiasts. "Fit2Ski" is a strength and stretch program geared towards getting adults ready for downhill skiing, cross country skiing and various other outdoor winter activities through different exercises that will focus on agility balance, strength and power.
laconiadailysun.com
PSU to host lecture 'Exploring Human Impacts on Ecosystem' on Oct. 18
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University 2022-2023 Saul O Sidore Lecture Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., with PSU professor emeritus Len Reitsma, Ph.D. Reitsma’s lecture, “Are humans destined to commit ecocide?” will explore this emerging concept defined as ecosystem or ecological destruction mostly through human activity. Some propose ecocide should be considered an international crime. The lecture will be held in the Smith Recital Hall at the Silver Center for the Arts on the PSU campus, and online via Zoom.
Comments / 0