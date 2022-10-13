Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
businessnorth.com
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
businessnorth.com
St. Luke’s names four new board members
St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
FOX 21 Online
Man Charged In Cloquet Home Invasion, Assault
CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man has been charged in a home invasion and assault from earlier this year. Brendan Smith, 43, is accused of breaking into a house on Boulder Drive in Cloquet before strangling a woman inside while she was sleeping. The victim’s husband confronted Smith before...
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
boreal.org
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 11, 2022. A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township. Officials said a car was t-boned by...
WDIO-TV
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County
A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
boreal.org
Iron Range man pleads guilty to fatal drunk driving crash
Photo: Michael Miller, 40, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a fatal crash Friday night on the Iron Range. By Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - October 14, 2022. A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that killed a beloved Iron Range woman.
