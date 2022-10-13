St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO