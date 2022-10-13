ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz6NJ_0iY82nEs00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.

“I hope he doesn’t smoke a cigar Sunday,” said New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, whose team hosts Cincinnati for a Week 6 clash that has been marked on Louisiana football fans’ calendars since the NFL schedule came out.

Jordan, who was drafted by the Saints in 2011 and made New Orleans his family’s year-round home, was in the dome on Jan. 13, 2020, when Burrow and Chase helped unbeaten LSU cap off the greatest season in the history of a program that dates back to 1893.

“Of course I was there and saw it,” Jordan said. “That has nothing to do with what we have to face Sunday.”

Burrow, who also won the 2019 Heisman Trophy at LSU, won’t deny his sentimental attachment to the stadium and state where he’ll play this weekend wearing Tiger stripes of a different color. But he doesn’t expect that to distract him from the task at hand.

“It’s a place where a lot of good memories were made. But it’s a business trip and we’re going in there to win a game,” Burrow said. “I’m excited to go back to see all the fans that supported me, but they’re not going to be cheering for me this time.”

The Bengals (2-3) and the Saints (2-3) both are trying to build some positive momentum after stumbling out of the gate.

“We’re finding our stride, slowly but surely,” said Burrow, whose team is coming off a narrow loss at Baltimore. “We’re learning a lot of lessons from each game.”

The Saints are starting to feel the same way.

During a recent three-game skid, the Saints’ offense was stagnant for two-and-a-half games. But New Orleans seemed to find a rhythm in the second half of their Week 4 game against Minnesota, when they scored 17 points and narrowly missed a 61-yard field goal attempt to tie it at the end of a 28-25 loss.

The offense continued to roll in Week 5 in a 39-32 victory over Seattle, boosted by big games from Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, as well as steady play at quarterback by Andy Dalton, who has started twice since Jameis Winston went out with back and ankle injuries.

“We’ve been playing in a nice little rhythm,” Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. said. “But it’s a long season and we’ve got to continue to do that.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Three former starting Saints defensive players are now with Cincinnati. Safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were Saints draft choices. Cornerback Eli Apple played for New Orleans in 2018 and 2019.

“We love all those guys, miss those guys,” Kamara said, but added: “They’re the enemy right now.”

Bell, who was adept at creating turnovers with New Orleans, has three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Bengals this season. The Saints’ 13 lost turnovers are worst in the NFL.

“I know he’s preaching that over there,” Kamara said of Bell. “He’s going to try to turn the ball over. He’s going to try to make splash play. He’s going to try to hit somebody — whatever he can do to affect the game.”

Meanwhile, Saints linebacker Pete Werner was Burrow’s teammate at Ohio State before the QB transferred to LSU.

“I was just thankful to be with him for his start at Ohio State,” Werner said. “Once he left, I knew he was going to have great success.”

DROPPING CLOSE ONES

All three of the Bengals’ losses have been decided by field goals on the last play of the game.

Last Sunday against Baltimore, Cincinnati had a 17-16 lead with 1:58 left in the game, but Baltimore’s Justin Tucker ended up winning it 19-17 with a 43-yard boot as time expired.

Going back to Week 2 against the Cowboys, the Bengals battled back from a 17-3 deficit to tie the game with 3:45 left. Brett Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired won it 20-17 for Dallas.

In Week 1, Cincinnati trailed Pittsburgh 17-3 in the second quarter, tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation. But typically reliable kicker Evan McPherson missed the point-after to force overtime. Chris Boswell’s kick as OT expired won it for Pittsburgh.

“We just have to keep taking our shots,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “And these things have a way of balancing out, and we are going to get some of these wins in these situations.”

OUT OF THE MUD

The Bengals showed signs in the second half of Sunday’s game of finally getting their running game going.

An overhauled offensive line was supposed to improve the ground game, but through the first four games, Joe Mixon averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Last Sunday, he averaged 5.6 yards per carry, much of it after contact.

“We started finding a rhythm there with the run and pass really at the end of the second quarter and all the way through the rest of the game,” Taylor said. “It was just too little, too late.”

PASSING QUESTIONS

With Winston on the mend but not yet practicing fully, Dalton is expected to make his third straight start. If Dalton plays well again, it could make for a tougher decision when Winston is ready to return.

But Dalton likely will have to make do once again without top receiver Michael Thomas (foot) and veteran receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), who also missed last week’s game and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. The Saints are hoping rookie Chris Olave, who leads the team in catches (25) and yards receiving (398), will be able to return from a concussion after he was limited in practice Thursday.

___

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Cincinnati contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Daboll has surprising Giants believing they can win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that’s not the most promising thing about this club. While the record is unexpected after five straight losing seasons, what’s more important is the players are marching in step with new coach Brian Daboll. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator has taught the Giants how to compete, to be resilient, to never give up and then to forget everything and do it again the following week. It’s one game at a time. It may not be perfect and it may even be ugly. But it’s the best way to succeed and that’s what the Giants are doing.
NFL
Cleveland.com

No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview

CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its last six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start. “If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, a day after an embarrassing 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. “And I think that was the No. 1 issue yesterday.” The Packers are searching for ways to boost their offense as they carry a two-game skid into a three-game road swing.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Browns loaded with problems as tough opponents loom

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Bill Belichick treated Kevin Stefanski and his Browns staff to a free coaching clinic. It wasn’t pain-free. While moving into a tie for second with George Halas in career coaching victories, Belichick exposed all of Cleveland’s weaknesses during New England’s 38-15 dismantling of the Browns on Sunday. He did the same thing to his former team last year in a 45-7 drubbing. This lopsided loss — the Browns’ three others were by a combined six points — affirmed issues Stefanski and his assistants have been dealing with for weeks and unearthed some new concerns as the Browns (2-4) enter a stretch of tough games, beginning this week in Baltimore.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played well, either, during a stretch in which the Bucs have lost three of four games. “It’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that,” Brady said after Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stopped a four-game skid despite playing without several key players on defense.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
NFL
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Vols, Frogs, Wolverines make statements

October reveals the truth about a college football season. A Saturday that featured six games matching ranked teams, including three battles of unbeatens, promised to set the tone for the second half and sort contenders from pretenders. No. 5 Michigan stepped forward emphatically in the Big Ten. No. 13 TCU made an improbable rally to become the Big 12 favorite. In the Pac-12, No. 20 Utah showed its not ready to give up its crown. And No. 6 Tennessee put the Southeastern Conference on tilt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and jell with another new quarterback. In Week 6, the contingent finally demonstrated what it could do — together. Rookie receiver Alec Pierce and rookie tight end Jelani Woods each caught one touchdown pass. So did the oft-injured Parris Campbell. Second-year tight end Kylen Granson and Michael Pittman Jr., the most accomplished receiver, routinely turned short throws into big plays.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ’Bama’s top-5 streak ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball

North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years. “As they opened up their lockers for the first practice of last year, there was a picture of the New Orleans Superdome in there. I wanted them to see where we were headed in April,” Davis recalled last week. “The hard work and preparation, the practice that had to be put into place to put ourselves in position to do that. t’s the same approach this year compared to last year. The only difference this year is the outside noise.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy