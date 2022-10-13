ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Massive Attack join project to increase diversity of English school curriculum

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ct6uE_0iY82mM900
Massive Attack … (L-R) Grant Marshall and Robert Del Naja. Photograph: PR handout

Members of the renowned Bristol band Massive Attack have collaborated on a new educational project aimed at increasing the diversity of the school curriculum in England.

Cargo Classroom (Charting African Resilience Generating Opportunities) is the brainchild of poet Lawrence Hoo and creative director Chaz Golding, who believe schoolchildren are missing important perspectives on history, a conclusion derived from their own educational experiences growing up and subsequent observations.

With the help of academics from the University of Bristol and a team of education experts, the pair developed a series of interactive online lessons aimed at bringing stories of inspiring individuals of African and African diaspora descent into classrooms to enrich history studies.

The lessons, which are designed to be included in the key stage 3 history curriculum for pupils aged 11 to 14, use poetry, film and illustrations to make the content more accessible and engaging. Massive Attack, who have previously spoken out on food poverty and environmental issues and are long-term supporters of the work of Hoo and Golding, have written music to accompany the poetry performances.

Hoo, Golding and Massive Attack all originate from Bristol, where the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was toppled from its plinth and pushed into the docks by anti-racism protesters in 2020 as Black Lives Matter protests swept across the globe.

“Everything begins with education,” said Massive Attack’s Rob Del Naja, AKA 3D. “Without an understanding of the brutal consequences of British colonial history and the reality of the slave trade, we can’t move forwards equitably.

“Without kids knowing that Colston’s legacy was of a philanthropy built on crimes against humanity, you can’t have a reasonable debate about monuments and the legacy of naming civic spaces.

“Cargo is a perfect piece of activism, a positive intervention in the education sector, in a backdrop of culture war politics.”

The Cargo Classroom project, which is the subject of a new BBC TV documentary, comes at a time of mounting concern about the shortcomings of the curriculum in terms of Black history, with growing calls to “decolonise” the curriculum and increase Black visibility. Golding is however reluctant to be drawn into the debate. “It’s so narrow to talk about Black and white,” he said. “You’re playing into the hands of people that want to use that as a tool against what you’re trying to do.”

The use of language in the resources is very deliberate – instead of Black, the lesson materials use “of African and African diaspora heritage”, and “of European heritage” rather than white.

Golding was also keen to stress that the Cargo mission is not about removing anything from the existing curriculum, but adding to it and enriching the content, making it more accessible to more children from different backgrounds. “We just want to add variety and engaging stories, because people learn through engagement,” he said.

“They can feel uninspired by some of the material delivered at school – material that doesn’t represent them. So these are stories that relate to people from different backgrounds.”

Among the figures on the Cargo curriculum are revolutionaries such as Nanny of the Maroons (1686–1733), a leader of slavery resistance in Jamaica, Dutty Boukman, a spiritual leader and instigator of the Haitian uprising who died in 1791, and Paul Bogle (1820–1865), leader of the rebellion of enslaved people in Jamaica. Work is also under way to develop appropriate resources for primary schools.

The BBC documentary is being broadcast during Black History Month, but only by coincidence, says Golding, who has mixed feelings about BHM. “It’s a difficult one, isn’t it, because it does raise awareness. But it’s a real shame that it’s just a month that people care, when it should be spread throughout the year.”

Cargo’s heroes from history

Queen Nzinga

A leader of the kingdom of Ndongo and Matamba, located in present day northern Angola, Queen Nzinga’s was “the empowering story of incredible female leadership and diplomacy against the backdrop of the Portuguese encroachment of south west Africa and the growth of the African slave trade,” says Golding. Nzinga Mbanda was born into a ruling family in the 17th century and became one of the most celebrated African women in the resistance against European colonisation.

Imhotep

Imhotep was “an individual many people will only know as the baddie from the Hollywood movie series the Mummy”, says Golding. “In reality he was a polymath who designed the first pyramid, as well as a pioneer physician and mathematician.” After his death, Imhotep was deified and elevated to a god of healing and medicine. Knowledge of Imhotep’s achievements later became incorporated into stories about Asklepios, the ancient Greek god of medicine.

Lonnie Johnson

An American inventor, aerospace engineer and entrepreneur, Lonnie Johnson – now 73 – did a 12-year stint at Nasa working on the Galileo mission to Jupiter and the stealth bomber programme before going on to invent one of the world’s bestselling toys, the Super Soaker water gun. “Nicknamed ‘The Professor’ by his friends, this genius inventor was the only black student in his high school science fair and won first place with a robot that was powered by compressed air,” said Golding. “This inspirational individual went on to work for Nasa as well as invent the world-famous Super Soaker, combining a love for fun and science.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Made by white labor’: the vintage Levi’s that point to America’s dark past

A wax-covered, patched-up pair of Levi’s is giving new meaning to the word “vintage” – and serving as another artifact of America’s dark past. The jeans, discovered in a mineshaft a few years ago by Michael Allen Harris, a historian of denim, date to the 1880s. They sold this month at a New Mexico auction for $76,000, the Wall Street Journal reported – among the highest prices jeans have ever fetched. The buyers, who each sell vintage clothing, were able to identify the jeans’ age thanks to a number of clues: a missing logo stamp, suspender buttons and a single pocket on the seat, among other indicators.
APPAREL
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Christine Eccles obituary

My friend Christine Eccles, who has died aged 75, was a writer, theatre director and activist who lived out her principles and ideals with brilliant vigour, wit and energy. In the early 1970s she set up her own theatre company, Mayday, at the newly opened Battersea Arts Centre in south London (based in the old Battersea town hall), where the plays and events she put on over the next few years confronted community issues with exuberance, playfulness and subversion.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

‘I was in a horror film, unsafe. And the person I was in danger from was me’: the truth about postpartum psychosis

“If you tried to leave now, we would section you.” It was my second day in the mother and baby unit, a psychiatric ward that treats women with perinatal mental health issues, while helping them care for their babies. I was sitting on the edge of my single bed, with its squeaky vinyl cover, my son asleep next to me in a cot that was impossibly huge for a four-week-old baby. I bit my lip and tried to stop my leg twitching up and down.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Astronaut Tim Peake: ‘What happens when we die? We find out whether we are living in a simulation’

Born in West Sussex, Tim Peake, 50, spent 18 years in military service. He was working as a test pilot when he applied to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency. In 2015, he became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station, where he spent six months. His latest children’s book, The Cosmic Diary of Our Incredible Universe, has just been published and he is currently on his first UK speaking tour. He lives with his wife and two sons in West Sussex.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Arrives late, pours your wine and eats onions – 56 dating red flags that should send you running

Picture it, a romantic restaurant, the perfect first date: the lights are low, the music soft, the food exquisite, and the flirting is moving from playful to saucy at just the right pace. And then, as you reach for the last chunk of focaccia … BAM! He licks every one of his fingers, grabs the bread and rips it in two – offering you the smallest half. Innocent mistake? Simple bad manners? Worse: it’s a red flag. Game over.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 234 of the invasion

Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists would be completed in two weeks. The Russian president said after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated after the order last month.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

477K+
Followers
108K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy