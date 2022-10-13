PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona has a new home, and it’s a place for Bigs and Littles to spend time together. It’s a special space that will be on hand, and it’s all to one larger-than-life donation from Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. In a recorded message to all on hand at Paul’s Car Wash in 2021, Booker made a special announcement. “I am thrilled to let you know you are the recipient of this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five Grant.” This $100,000 donation from the grant has turned one big dream into a big reality.

