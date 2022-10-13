Read full article on original website
Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Famous for its Southwest hospitality and respect for the natural world, Rancho de los Caballeros endeavors to follow the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros, the “gentlemen on horseback.”
New home for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona offers new opportunities for Arizona kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Arizona has a new home, and it’s a place for Bigs and Littles to spend time together. It’s a special space that will be on hand, and it’s all to one larger-than-life donation from Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker. In a recorded message to all on hand at Paul’s Car Wash in 2021, Booker made a special announcement. “I am thrilled to let you know you are the recipient of this year’s Devin Booker Starting Five Grant.” This $100,000 donation from the grant has turned one big dream into a big reality.
VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix
Dad saves girl after she was struck by lightning in Sun City West
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Scarizona Haunted House is back in Mesa
Gas prices in Phoenix start to fall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although Phoenix gas prices are still a whopping $1.46 over last year’s average, gas prices are slowly starting to fall again. This week, gasoline costs are averaging around $4.79 per gallon. GasBuddy surveyed 1,094 gas stations in Phoenix, and diesel fuel prices have increased 18.7 cents in the past week. That brings the average to around $5.06 per gallon. The cheapest station in Phoenix is priced around $4.24 per gallon, with the most expensive coming in at $5.19.
Family recalls traumatic moment Litchfield Park dad was shot during drive-by shooting
Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck this weekend
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
If you only do one thing next weekend, make sure it’s this!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Desert Botanical Garden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray MeDía or its editorial staff. To learn more about Desert Botanical Garden, visit DBG.org. PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – October, for many people, means fall, pumpkin spice everything,...
On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Scottsdale Fry’s worker with Down syndrome
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been arrested after police say they robbed a Scottsdale man who was working at a grocery store late last month. The employee, identified as Kyle Schmidt, was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25, when Scottsdale police say two women, identified as Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell, asked him for money in the parking lot. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of several shots being fired near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, but a man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
