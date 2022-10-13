Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake Wells
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Related
Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County says the flu has arrived
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported its first case(s) of influenza in the county. The department encourages people to get a flu shot, and says that people can be doubly protected by getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Flu symptoms start...
KWCH.com
Kansas drought could affect consumers
Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. A local Wichita group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day by helping families memorialize their loss. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT. Holcomb wins rivalry game over Hugoton, 24-17. Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of...
KAKE TV
Kansas receives low rankings in new ‘State of Mental Health’ report
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mental Health America released its yearly “State of Mental Health” report Thursday. In the "Overall Ranking 2023", Kansas ranked 51, dead last. “It’s really just a very comprehensive gauge of the condition and the state, obviously, of mental health care and mental health need, throughout the entire nation,” Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas said.
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri woman indicted after allegedly using names of prisoners on covid unemployment claims
A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. Brent Martin reports. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims...
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
kmuw.org
Some Kansas teachers say a ban on surveys is putting some classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA, Kansas — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring....
This invention won people’s choice in 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas - People's Choice during their Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.
tkmagazine.com
Coolest Thing Made In Kansas Announces Coolest Innovation Winner
"The KMC is excited to celebrate the CoolView Aircraft Window as the 2022 Coolest Innovation," said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. "Our panel of judges had a very difficult job in narrowing it down from the 40 products nominated to just one." Presented by FORVIS, the KMC added this new...
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
Emporia gazette.com
Kansas Governor: Gov. Laura Kelly (Democrat)
What is the most important issue facing Kansas, and how do you propose to address it?. Our economic development success over the past 3.5 years has highlighted the drastic need for more moderate income housing, for more childcare options for families, and for internet connectivity and affordability all across the state. We completed a statewide housing assessment (first one in 30 years), worked with the legislature to create incentives for developers to build, redesigned some incentives to allow more flexibility in growing the housing stock, and significantly increased the budget of the Kansas Housing Resources Council to spur more housing projects.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!
With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Comments / 0