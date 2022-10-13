ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County says the flu has arrived

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported its first case(s) of influenza in the county. The department encourages people to get a flu shot, and says that people can be doubly protected by getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Flu symptoms start...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas drought could affect consumers

Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. A local Wichita group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day by helping families memorialize their loss. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT. Holcomb wins rivalry game over Hugoton, 24-17. Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas receives low rankings in new ‘State of Mental Health’ report

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mental Health America released its yearly “State of Mental Health” report Thursday. In the "Overall Ranking 2023", Kansas ranked 51, dead last. “It’s really just a very comprehensive gauge of the condition and the state, obviously, of mental health care and mental health need, throughout the entire nation,” Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas said.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
MISSOURI STATE
tkmagazine.com

Coolest Thing Made In Kansas Announces Coolest Innovation Winner

"The KMC is excited to celebrate the CoolView Aircraft Window as the 2022 Coolest Innovation," said KMC Executive Director Brandie McPherson. "Our panel of judges had a very difficult job in narrowing it down from the 40 products nominated to just one." Presented by FORVIS, the KMC added this new...
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Kansas Governor: Gov. Laura Kelly (Democrat)

What is the most important issue facing Kansas, and how do you propose to address it?. Our economic development success over the past 3.5 years has highlighted the drastic need for more moderate income housing, for more childcare options for families, and for internet connectivity and affordability all across the state. We completed a statewide housing assessment (first one in 30 years), worked with the legislature to create incentives for developers to build, redesigned some incentives to allow more flexibility in growing the housing stock, and significantly increased the budget of the Kansas Housing Resources Council to spur more housing projects.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Pardon My Cheesesteak!

With cheesesteak restaurants in Wichita unable to last long, options for the sandwich are limited. Readers came across an online only business out of a dark kitchen called Pardon My Cheesesteak and asked me to review it. Pardon My Cheesesteak which can only be found on food delivery service apps...
WICHITA, KS
Aviation International News

Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita

Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
WICHITA, KS
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy