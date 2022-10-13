A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.

