Bob in Florida
3d ago
A 24 year old with a string of felony convictions and again arrested for another serious crime. A lifetime of prison incarceration is almost certainly in his future. News releases indicate that if this were China rather than here someone like him would probably have his organs harvested and the taxpayers saved an enormous amount of expense over the rest of his worthless life.
aly and family
3d ago
Our world is in sad shape. This is the element you can't control with gun control laws. Obviously he still obtained a gun even though he had previous felony charges. Just a nut.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into woman’s residence in Marion County
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence in Marion County and sent her multiple messages while inside the home. On Friday, October 14, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spoke with a female victim over the phone who reported that Cody Lance Hills had broken into her home.
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
ocala-news.com
MCSO deputies find human remains in burned vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting an investigation after human remains were found inside an abandoned vehicle in Silver Springs on Wednesday, October 12. According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue in Silver Springs at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
villages-news.com
Suspect confesses to addiction to opioids during arrest at Wawa
A drug possession suspect confessed to an addiction to opioids during an arrest at a Wawa convenience store. Christopher James Lee, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a black Suzuki passenger car this past Thursday night when he was pulled over at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 after failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
blackchronicle.com
14 found living in ‘deplorable’ Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary residence after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 individuals living in deplorable situations with makeshift electrical traces powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston
Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
WCJB
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
villages-news.com
Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity
A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant
A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register
An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register. Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
villages-news.com
Suspect with marijuana arrested after crash on Historic Side of The Villages
A suspect with marijuana was arrested after a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages. Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to the accident scene at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza where officers located a black Toyota Camry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. He found 35-year-old Rohan Kalika of Orlando near the vehicle’s driver’s door, “who admitted he smoked a joint in the vehicle earlier.”
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
3-year-old dies after being hit by car in Brooksville, troopers say
A 3-year-old died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
