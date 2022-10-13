Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
NBC Sports
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
NBC Sports
Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set
The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
NBC Sports
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
NBC Sports
Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three
Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn't help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Early in the third quarter of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets,...
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
NBC Sports
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks
More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
NBC Sports
Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man
When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to a two-way contract
The Cavaliers have just signed Guinea native Mamadi Diakite on a two-way contract. He joins Isaiah Mobley and R.J. Nembhard as two-way players for the Cavaliers.
NBC Sports
Harden aiming to 'hit singles' this season, wouldn't mind a meaner Maxey
The Sixers start their regular season Tuesday night in Boston about 30 minutes before the Phillies begin their National League Championship Series against the Padres. James Harden won’t be preoccupied with three-run homers. “I’m just happy to be out there, fresh and new season, and an opportunity to be...
NBC Sports
Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership
Food and basketball – can you name two better things?. Well, you NBA fans and foodie fanatics are in luck because there is a new sponsorship on the horizon intertwining the two. On Monday, the Golden State Warriors announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash, the online food ordering company.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc
Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Sports
Sixers to convert Foster Jr. to two-way contract, waive Brown Jr.
With the start of the regular season nearing, the Sixers have decided to change things up with their two-way contract players. The team is converting Michael Foster Jr. to a two-way deal and waiving Charlie Brown Jr., a source confirmed Sunday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.
Rams sideline running back, seek trade for 'fresh new start': report
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to keep running back Cam Akers sidelined until they can find a trade partner as the team wishes to give him a "fresh new start."
NFL・
NBC Sports
Kuminga reacts to Stephen A.'s report on attitude concerns
When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed he heard Jonathan Kuminga was “shortchanging” the Warriors with his attitude this summer, those who know the 20-year-old best quickly came to his defense. His coach, Steve Kerr, called the report “weird,” noting that he and Warriors general manager Bob Myers...
NBC Sports
Report: Kings' Murray enters NBA's health and safety protocol
The Kings reportedly were dealt a minor setback Saturday, as they'll be without rookie Keegan Murray for an unspecified length of time. FOX 40's Sean Cunningham reported, citing a league source, that Murray has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. The 22-year-old rookie is at home resting and will miss Sunday's Fan Fest at Golden 1 Center.
NBC Sports
Myers' message to fans worried about Big Three's 'last dance'
The future of the Warriors’ Big Three became a little unclear this offseason, and fans are worried this could be the last dance with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together. Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the increasing concern Monday morning on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard...
NBC Sports
Warriors sign Jerome, Lamb to two-way deals, finalize roster
The Warriors have finalized their Opening Night roster, including their two-way contracts,. The team announced late Friday night that Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb have been signed to the vacant two-way contracts. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news that Jerome and Lamb would get the two-way spots. Prior...
