Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair
Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj and Latto Have Explosive Twitter Battle Over GRAMMYs Drama
After Nicki Minaj questioned the decision to move her song "Super Freaky Girl" out of the rap category to compete in the pop category at the GRAMMYs, she fired at fellow rapper Latto and kicked off a long back-and-forth that quickly got personal. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday...
ETOnline.com
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together Following Bombshell Podcast
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez may have just broken the Internet with their new photo. The pic, posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, on Sunday, shows Justin Bieber's wife and his ex-girlfriend smiling and posing together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. "Plot twist," Hampton captioned the pic.
ETOnline.com
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away
Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
ETOnline.com
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Halloween Ends' Party
The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are no different. The newlyweds celebrated the premiere of Halloween Ends, with their own Michael Myers-themed party over the weekend. Kourtney shared several shots of the spooky decorations on her Instagram Stories, starting...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Hilariously Reacts to Getting Hit With a Bottle at Chicago Concert
Harry Styles is nearing the end of his Love On Tour pitstop in Chicago, and it's apparent that even a bottle-throwing incident isn't going to dampen his mood or his view of the Windy City. The "As It Was" singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at...
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
ETOnline.com
Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Sing Loretta Lynn's 'Don't Come Home a Drinkin'
Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to late country music legend Loretta Lynn in the most fitting fashion -- duetting her hit 1967 hit, "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Johnson and Clarkson performed the impressive arrangement,...
ETOnline.com
‘Let’s Get Physical’: Michael Consuelos on Impressing His Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Up Next’S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore on If He’d Ever Return for ‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot (Exclusive)
BBC
Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'
Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
ETOnline.com
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump Following Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a bumpdate! The former Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress. Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. The 34-year-old mother of two paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was all smiles in the video, her latest pregnancy update since revealing she was expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine, last month.
ETOnline.com
Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. Kardashian...
ETOnline.com
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
ETOnline.com
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
ETOnline.com
Pierce Brosnan Recalls 'Stupid' Comment to Tim Burton That Possibly Cost Him 'Batman'
Pierce Brosnan's role as Dr. Fate in Black Adam isn't the first time he was up for a superhero role. He was also up for Tim Burton's Batman, but a "stupid" comment may have stifled his chances at landing the iconic role. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring...
Jennifer Lawrence Explains What It Takes to Become a New Yorker and Why LA Is Still Better Than NYC
Jennifer Lawrence‘s fans and followers know a lot about her. But they might not be aware of the Hollywood celebrity’s deep love for The Big Apple. The star of The Hunger Games recently opened up on what it means to be a New Yorker and why she still thinks LA is better despite NYC being …
Comments / 0