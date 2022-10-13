Commerce- Friday night was a special night for the Walled Lake community as Walled Lake Central hosted the Knights for the ninth annual Salute to Service game honoring the brave men and women who are serving, or have served, or given their lives for our country’s freedom and safety. Over ninety honorees from all branches of the military were honored as players from both teams played with the names of the honorees on their jersey. Some players also played in honor of first responders.

WALLED LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO