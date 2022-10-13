ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Spinal Column

Central blanks Northern 21-0 in ninth annual Salute to Service game

Commerce- Friday night was a special night for the Walled Lake community as Walled Lake Central hosted the Knights for the ninth annual Salute to Service game honoring the brave men and women who are serving, or have served, or given their lives for our country’s freedom and safety. Over ninety honorees from all branches of the military were honored as players from both teams played with the names of the honorees on their jersey. Some players also played in honor of first responders.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Spinal Column

Novi Girl’s field hockey team blanks Hartland/Huron Valley 3-0

Novi’s girls field hockey team wrapped up the regular season by blanking Hartland/Huron Valley 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Sophomore sensation Sofia Ghanbari scored two goals to lead the lady Wildcats to the victory at Hartland. The Hartland/Huron Valley team is made up of players from Hartland, Milford, Lakeland and...
NOVI, MI
Spinal Column

Opinions vary on transit millage vote

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter hosted an October 13 roundtable in Pontiac to educate residents about the benefits of the county-wide mass transit system to be funded by a .95 millage. County residents will be voting on the millage on the November ballot. Later that day, the county executive offered...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

