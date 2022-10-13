FC showdown: Crestview visits St. Paul for league title

NORWALK — There were so many questions.

On Aug. 26, the St. Paul football team came home from a 35-19 loss at Division III Ontario (4-4) with an 0-2 record. The Flyers had not been 0-2 since the 1998 season, a stretch of 25 seasons.

Further, the Flyers had not been 1-2 since the 2012 season.

But with no more room for any margin of error, St. Paul has put itself back in championship contention. The Flyers have won six straight games and now find themselves playing for the Firelands Conference championship, while also unofficially clinching a Division VII Region 25 playoff berth — and they earned spot in the Associated Press state poll this week.

However, Saturday’s FC showdown against Division VI No. 5-ranked Ashland Crestview (8-0, 4-0) will be a big challenge for Div. VII No. 14 St. Paul (6-2, 4-0) at 7 p.m. at Contractors Stadium.

The winner will clinch at least a share of the conference championship. With both teams No. 2 in their current playoff regions, the winner will also clinch the possibility to host playoff games in the first and second rounds.

“You watch them on film, and you don’t see a weakness,” St. Paul head coach John Livengood said of the Cougars. “They are strong at every position with some really talented kids.

“At our level, when you watch a team play, you’ll see some weaknesses here and there — but there are none on this team. They are strong at every position.”

Crestview also went 10-0 last season, beating St. Paul at home, 28-7, in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the same spot on the schedule.

The Cougars enter the game averaging 37.5 points and 339.8 yards per game.

Senior quarterback Hayden Kuhn (6-foot, 155) is 66-of-118 passing for 922 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Gone from a year ago is standout running back Connor Morse, who is now being replaced by the dual threat of seniors Addison Reymer (5-11, 175) and Michael Mayes (5-9, 160).

Reymer has 149 attempts for 978 yards and 17 TDs, while Mays counters with 46 carries for 378 yards and 5 TDs.

Kuhn spreads the wealth to his receivers, but senior tight end Owen Barker (6-3, 205) is the top target with 18 catches for 278 yards and 4 TDs.

Up front, the Cougars are anchored by junior Caleb Cunningham (6-6, 230) at left tackle, junior Grayson Burgess (6-0, 235) at left guard, sophomore Gavin Barker (6-1, 175) at center, sophomore Carson White (6-0, 200) at right guard and junior Gavin Cains (6-3, 180) at right tackle.

“It’s a lot of the same names,” LIvengood said. “Obviously Morse was a big loss for them, but Reymer has done a nice job being moved to running back and safety. He’s kind of their main guy on both sides of the ball.

When you look at a kid like Barker and the difference he makes defensively, what gets lost is his blocking ability on offense,” he added. “When you watch him block, he’s a very good athlete. He’s a strong, physical kid. He’s a game-changer. They return so many starters and so much experience.”

On top of limiting teams to under 10 points per game, the Cougars have also scored 26 points as a defensive unit. They have 13 interceptions and have returned three for TDs, while recovering seven fumbles with one also being returned for six points.

Reymer has 75 tackles and 2 INTs, while senior linebacker Shawn Bailey (6-3, 180) adds 54 tackles.

But like offense, Barker is arguably the top defender in the FC. He enters the game from his defensive tackle position with 52 tackles (21 for loss), nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

“They have a lot of team speed with a really disruptive 3-3 stack,” Livengood said of the Cougars. “Their outside backers move around quite a bit, and the younger (Gavin) Barker is very active and gets to the ball pretty well. But Owen Barker is a dominant player.

“They have a lot of disruptive forces on defense. Their style of play is meant to disrupt things and throw things off, and when you have that type of thing gong on, that’s how turnovers occur, and hence, scoring that many points on defense.”

The Flyers are averaging 35.4 points and 404.6 yards per game, including 357.9 yards per game rushing. St. Paul is allowing 25.5 points and 365.5 yards per game.

Quincey Crabbs has 1,502 yards and 16 TDs on 189 attempts (7.9) and Ben Burger has 1,079 yards and 15 TDs on 97 attempts. Drew Kuhnle has thrown for 374 yards and 2 TDs on 28-of-64 attempts with AJ Meyer catching 17 passes for 213 yards and a TD.

Andy Meyer has 80 tackles (11 for loss) with five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Crabbs has 72 tackles (15 for loss) with two sacks and a fumble recovery, while AJ Meyer has 62 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. Logan Risner added five sacks.

Livengood talked about his team winning six straight games over Tiffin Calvert (5-3), South Central (3-5), Mapleton (5-3), Plymouth (3-5), Western Reserve (4-4) and Edon (4-4).

“I’m really proud of the kids, because there are a lot of questions that get asked when you’re 0-2,” he said. “Self-doubt starts to creep in and mistakes tend to get magnified. One of the things we talked to the kids about a lot was being resilient, determined, and having perspective.

“We played an elite Huron team and a team much bigger than us in Ontario, both on the road. That came after two really strong scrimmages … find that perspective.”

The coach, who won his 300th career game at Edon last week, said the coaching staff constantly reinforced to the players while they had to improve in a lot of areas, that they were ultimately a championship-contending team.

“And the kids did that,” he said. “That’s them maintaining that confidence and willingness to continue to get better. It’s been a struggle, but I’ll again continue to say there are a lot of very good teams in our league.

“It’s not been easy, but I’m proud of the kids to be putting themselves in this position in Week 9. It’s a testament to their character and resilience.”