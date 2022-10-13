The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO