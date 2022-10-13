Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On HomecomingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By FireNick Summers - ExplorerAbilene, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Stellar defensive performance not enough in Abilene High loss to #12 Lubbock Cooper
The Eagles traveled up north to take on the Lubbock Cooper Pirates in week three of district play. Abilene High took the lead in the first quarter on a safety, after Cooper snapped the ball over the punter’s head and the Eagles scoop and scored for a 2-0 lead early. The Eagles led the game until there was 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game: Week 8 Eastland
The Eastland Mavericks are our week eight BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. Drum roll please… Eastland fans pilled in to the Maverick Stadium to cheer on their team, as they are still looking for their first win of the season. It was Mavericks against the Merkel Badgers. A...
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Through Week 8
— Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36 (OT) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Dublin at Comanche. Eastland at Millsap. Jacksboro at Merkel. ***. Tolar 3 0...
Week 8 high school football highlights and scores
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week eight of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to Abilene Wylie at Rider. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games. The final scores of […]
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th
The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
koxe.com
Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood
Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
’13 Vultures Haunted house’ prepared to share scares in Baird
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 2015, Clu Burnham and his wife and kids have ran 13 Vultures Haunted Estate. This two acres of ghoulish fun includes the house itself, a creepy cemetery, witches woods, abandoned corn field and butchers barn. “We been married 40 years and we were always big Halloween fans. We always decorated the […]
ktxs.com
Abilene citizen killed following crash in Nolan county
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene citizen has died following a crash that took place in Nolan county this past Friday. According to a press release, Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was traveling west on County Road 124 in a 2007 Nissan, Murano when they lost control on a curve in the roadway, striking a sign and a fence.
brownwoodnews.com
Suzanne Rae Reyes
Age 68, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Harris Methodist Hospital, Ft. Worth surrounded in love by her family. A Celebration of Life for Suzanne will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
koxe.com
Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood
Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
Big Country’s Cold War history: Lawn missile silo transformed, preserved for future generations
LAWN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just outside the City of Lawn, a relic of the cold war was nearly lost to time. Sitting as a landfill, the Lawn Atlas Missile Base (LAMB) was resurrected by the efforts of Larry Sanders. “There was a national museum for the Titan ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile), a national site for […]
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
Spooky Or Sad? This Erie West Texas Mansion Stands Alone…See Pics!
I have driven by this house when in Abilene, Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely, you might pass this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
New technology being used to trap feral hogs
MIDLAND, Texas — Catching and controlling feral hogs isn't easy. The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Department hopes a new type of trap will do the trick. Remote triggered traps have become the latest trend in hog wrangling, and they can be operated with a tap of your smartphone. Taylor...
Road construction on FM 2632 in Brownwood starts October 17
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be working on FM 2632 starting Monday, October 17. While the road will remain open, TxDOT’s contractors will set traffic control throughout the pavement rehabilitation. Crews will start on October 17 and is expected to be completed summer of 2023. TxDot will be rehabilitating […]
HAPPENING NOW: Semi-truck catches fire on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A semi-truck caught fire in Callahan County Monday morning. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the trailer, which ignited near mile maker 298 around 9:40 a.m. First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the the cab of the truck is completely burned and it’s now […]
Comments / 0