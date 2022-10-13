ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

CBS Austin

Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Human remains found in Texas identified as longtime missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains have been found Tuesday night in the southern a part of Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire causes major damage to Manor home

MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday. Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street. Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County...
MANOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
BEE CAVE, TX
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX

