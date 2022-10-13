Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Houston man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Remains of 31-year-old Houston-area musician Timothy Perez were recovered in Williamson County Tuesday. A person working in a field near State Highway 45 and MoPac discovered the Baylor graduate’s skeletal remains. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office identified them. In a statement, a spokesperson for...
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday at midnight. The crash happened near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound involving three vehicles.
18-wheeler crash near Manor leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
It happened just before midnight Saturday near FM 1100 and U.S. 290 eastbound.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
blackchronicle.com
Human remains found in Texas identified as longtime missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains have been found Tuesday night in the southern a part of Williamson...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin late Saturday
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road, ATCEMS said.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
23-Year-Old Jesse Daniel Baldenegro Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Taylor (Taylor, TX)
According to the Taylor Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Taylor on Thursday. The crash happened near the 2000 block of West Second Street at around 12:23 a.m.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
fox7austin.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
KWTX
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
fox7austin.com
Several residents displaced after fire at Central Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - Several people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire in Central Austin Sunday morning. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, Austin fire crews were called to the Benjamin Todd Apartment Complex in the 1500 block of W 39 ½ street just off Shoal Creek Boulevard.
KWTX
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
KWTX
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
fox7austin.com
Fire causes major damage to Manor home
MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday. Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street. Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County...
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
Comments / 2