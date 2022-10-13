ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds

The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit

The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA

