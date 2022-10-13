Read full article on original website
Galesburg Live Features the Knox County Candidates Forum
WGIL’s Galesburg Live this week featured the Candidates Forum hosted by The NAACP of Galesburg on October 11, 2022. The forum was held at the Galesburg Public Library in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, and several other community organizations. This forum focused on candidates for Knox County offices. The...
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
wgil.com
Festival Of Life This Sunday At Bethel Baptist Church
The Knox County Right to Life is hosting their annual “Festival of Life” event at Bethel Baptist Church this Sunday evening. The guest speaker will be Alison Centofante. Jennifer and Dominic Remmes from KC Right to Life joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event and organization.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Council discussing current industrial park
With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday. Listen live on WGIL
Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate’s forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will include candidates...
Galesburg City Council to consider economic incentives to bring manufacturer to Monmouth Blvd
Plans are in place to bring another manufacturing company to Galesburg, supplying many well-paying jobs to the community. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will consider a $200,000 grant for Moline-based company FCA Packaging LLC to take over the location formally home to Phoenix Industries LLC at 1200 Monmouth Boulevard.
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
A million dollar boost? City considers pledge toward construction of Railroad Hall of Fame
The National Railroad Hall of Fame appears primed to receive major financial backing from the city of Galesburg. On Monday, the Galesburg City Council will consider a proposed resolution which would see the city pledge up to $1 million toward the construction and development of a National Railroad Hall of Fame museum and visitors in downtown Galesburg.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
United Way of Knox County Director Dunn resigns, Hayleigh Miller promoted to Director
United Way of Knox County announced a new Executive Director on Monday. Laun Dunn is resigning from the post after 5 years as the UW of KC Board has promoted Communications and Marketing Director Hayleigh Miller to Executive Director. Miller will assume her duties as director on Oct. 24. Dunn...
District 205 planning community town hall to address safety and behavioral concerns
Administrators at Galesburg Junior Senior High School are planning to hold a community forum at the beginning of next month to address and get some input on how to correct safety and behavioral concerns. Principal Tom Hawkins told school board members with District 205 that there have been concerns among...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
aledotimesrecord.com
Norma Cunningham well-respected journalist who 'seemed to know everybody'
GALESBURG — Norma Cunningham is remembered as a woman who mentored many, was a friend and confidant to numerous city, county and state officials and an award-winning journalist for The Galesburg Register-Mail for over 30 years. Cunningham, who retired as The Register-Mail's associate editor in 1994, died last week...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
ourquadcities.com
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
