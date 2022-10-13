ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Shasta County man part of team working on spacesuits for future astronauts

REDDING, Calif. — B-Squared Technical Services and Consulting may be the only company of its kind in Shasta County, and most certainly Oak Run. Dr. James Burrescia spoke to the Redding Rotary Club, detailing his extensive resume of working in the aerospace industry from Director of Flight Safety on the space shuttle program to now the Artemis Mission to the moon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl

This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon

REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish

REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
SHASTA, CA
shastascout.org

Voice Your Opinions About the City of Redding

Monday, October 17, is the last day to fill out the Redding Community Survey. The survey takes around fifteen minutes to complete in full and asks questions about residents’ experiences in the city including their perceived quality of life, feelings of safety, ease of accessing transportation, ability to afford housing and more.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Ready for the reptiles? Redding Reptiles Expo kicks off this weekend

REDDING, Calif. — After several years, the Redding Reptiles Expo is back this weekend, so you can experience the world of reptiles up close and personal!. Redding Reptiles brings back a unique, educational, and family-friendly event to the Northstate community where reptile enthusiasts and animal lovers can come and learn more about the world of reptiles.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Opening date for new Redding Costco location set

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week

A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

