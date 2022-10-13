Read full article on original website
Trump aides blocked accurate Covid information: US probe
Former US president Donald Trump's administration prevented health officials from providing accurate information about Covid-19 in a bid to back up his overly optimistic view of the outbreak, according to a congressional report released Monday. And another described its pressure on the US Food and Drug Administration to reissue emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug Trump was promoting despite its ineffectiveness in treating Covid-19.
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Officially Launches, Putting Relief in Sight for 40 Million Americans
Tens of millions of Americans can now apply for student loan cancellation. In addition to your full name and date of birth, you'll also have to provide your Social Security number. Proof of income won't be required unless the Education Department follows up with an additional request. The U.S. Department...
Energy & Environment — House Dems seek answers on Jackson water funds
Two House Democrats press Mississippi on the use of water infrastructure funds. Meanwhile, floods’ effect on food insecurity is… complicated, and hurricanes are poised to get wetter and faster. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
