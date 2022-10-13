Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO