POTUS

AFP

Trump aides blocked accurate Covid information: US probe

Former US president Donald Trump's administration prevented health officials from providing accurate information about Covid-19 in a bid to back up his overly optimistic view of the outbreak, according to a congressional report released Monday. And another described its pressure on the US Food and Drug Administration to reissue emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug Trump was promoting despite its ineffectiveness in treating Covid-19.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'

Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
