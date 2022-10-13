ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Search Continues For 4 Missing Men In Okmulgee

 4 days ago
There are still no signs of four missing men in Okmulgee, who were last seen four days ago.

Police spent the day searching for clues after investigators found no sign of them at a salvage yard where one of the men's phones last pinged.

Police said they had no new information to start an organized search Thursday. They spent the day looking through surveillance video from areas where the men were believed to have been last seen.

No one has seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens and Mike Sparks since Sunday night.

Okmulgee police and the District 25 violent crimes task force spent Wednesday searching a salvage yard where one of the men’s cell phone last pinged. Police said after searching the 25 acre area, they did not find anything.

Police said they’ve had several reported sightings of the men, and have been following up Thursday to see if any of the sightings are legitimate.

Families of the men said they are not giving up hope. Mark Chastain's wife Jessica said she is organizing a community wide search effort for the men Thursday night.

She said Mark just packing up and leaving is not like him at all and she is begging anyone who knows anything to call police.

"If you don't do it for us, do it for their children. Come forward. Somebody knows something,' she said.

She said the community wide search will begin Thursday at 6 at the Walmart in Okmulgee.

